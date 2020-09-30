Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered gives Peter Parker a new face

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is packed full of PS5-powered visual upgrades for the original game, and one of the biggest changes is a face transplant for Peter Parker.

Insomniac Games showed off Spider-Man's new kisser in a scene trailer, taking us back to when we see Dr. Octavius wearing his uncanny robo-tentacle suit for the first time. The new Parker has much more of a baby face than the old one, though he isn't based off of Tom Holland.

"In order to bring the best performances to players with our next-generation Marvel’s Spider-Man games, we have recast the face of Peter Parker," Insomniac Games community director James Stevenson explained on the PlayStation Blog .

"We loved working with John Bubniak on the original game; however, to get a better match to Peter Parker/Spider-Man actor Yuri Lowenthal’s facial capture, we have cast Ben Jordan to be the face model for Peter Parker on the PS5 console. He looks incredible in-game, and Yuri’s moving performances take on a new life."

This Tweet from Andy Kelly puts the two Parkers side-by-side in the same scene for handy comparison purposes.

Me before and after Twitter. pic.twitter.com/mBzcI97TyZSeptember 30, 2020

Insomniac also showed off our first look at the new Performance Mode for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, which lets you swing through the city at a slick 60 frames per second.

Whatever mode you play on, you'll also enjoy improved Photo Mode features ported over from Spider-Man: Miles Morales , and much faster load times. You can always turn the fast travel cutscenes back on if you miss watching Spider-Man take the subway.