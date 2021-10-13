Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy confirms Adam Warlock as a "key character"

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will feature Adam Warlock as a "key character," developer Eidos-Montréal has confirmed.

In a brief teaser shared to the game's official Twitter account, you can see Adam Warlock - originally known as Him or simply Adam - walking around an alien environment (possibly Eon?) and saying to an offscreen character, "So, the shepherd's found fresh flock." Since it's been confirmed in an earlier trailer that the Universal Church of Truth is one of the main antagonists in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, it's likely Grand Unifier Raker that Adam's referring to here.

Please welcome to the stage… ADAM WARLOCK 💥Friend, enemy or frenemy? 🤔

In a reply, Eidos-Montréal clarified that Adam Warlock will be a "key character" in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy as opposed to a minor side character. That said, it's worth clarifying once more that Star-Lord will be the only playable character in the game, so don't expect to take control of this anti-hero. "Friend, enemy or frenemy?" the studio teases.

This news comes just a day after Will Poulter (The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Midsommar) was cast as Adam Warlock in the upcoming MCU movie Guardians of the Galaxy 3, adding a face to an appearance teased in the Guardians 2 post-credits scene. Director James Gunn confirmed casting reports on Twitter, writing: "As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so… um… Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He's an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks."

