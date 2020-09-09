Marvel's Avengers game DLC: Hawkeye, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and more

It may have only launched recently but players are already keen to learn about upcoming Marvel's Avengers game DLC. Hawkeye, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Kate Bishop have all been confirmed as post-launch characters coming to the Marvel's Avengers game, plus there have been some more leaks on top of those. Here is everything we know about upcoming Marvel's Avengers game DLC.

Avengers game Spider-Man DLC

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Let's start with everyone's favourite web-slinger, Spider-Man. Peter Parker was one of the first post-launch characters to be revealed by Square Enix, but there's bad news for anyone playing on PC or Xbox One; Spider-Man is a PS4 exclusive. The good news is he's free!

Spider-Man will be coming to PlayStation players in early 2021, but it's important to distinguish between this version of Spider-Man in Marvel's Avengers, and the standalone Spider-Man game from Insomniac Games. The two aren't connected in any way, so expect this Spider-Man to have his own unique abilities and powers.

Avengers game Hawkeye DLC (Clint Barton & Kate Bishop)

(Image credit: Crystal Dynamics)

Two versions of Hawkeye, Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, will be the first two characters added to Marvel's Avengers post-launch. We know that Bishop will be arriving in-game in late October through a story event called "Taking Aim". Barton on the other hand will come in November, in the second half of the narrative.

In the Kate Bishop reveal trailer, Tony Stark asks if she's working for SHIELD now, and whereabouts Clint is. She replies saying "it's complicated, and that's complicated too". The pair were investigating what happened to Nick Fury after A-Day and they stumbled upon the Tachyon Project, which is when Clint also disappeared. It then cuts to Clint seemingly having agreed a deal with Monica Rappacini, one of the game's main villains. Ominous.

Avengers Black Panther DLC

(Image credit: Crystal Dynamics)

The fourth and final character that has been confirmed by Square Enix to be coming to Marvel's Avengers DLC is Black Panther. We don't know when he'll be coming — after Clint Barton is our guess — but we do know that he's definitely coming at some point. In a launch week War Table presentation, Square Enix paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, explaining that they were going to show off the character but instead decide to postpone it. Absolutely the right decision and we can't wait to play as T'Challa later down the line.

Avengers DLC: Leaked characters

In a now-deleted Reddit post, one user dug up a list of future playable characters from the beta (thanks, Eurogamer). The full list of unconfirmed characters is below:

Ant-Man

Captain Marvel

Doctor Strange

Falcon

Hulkbuster

Mar-Vell

Mockingbird

Quake

Scarlet Witch

She-Hulk

Vision

War Machine

Wasp

Winter Soldier

Don't take this list as gospel since ideas and features get cut from games frequently, but we at least know these are in contention.