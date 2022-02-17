Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 will be the show's last

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been renewed for its fifth and final season.

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 will wrap up Midge's journey of self-discovery as she navigates the tough world of stand-up comedy in the '50s with best friend and manager Susie by her side.

Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke praised the series and its creators when breaking the news, saying that they have "blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling." (via The Hollywood Reporter)

The series, created by Gilmore Girls showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive produced by Dan Palladino, has received nothing but critical acclaim since its debut. The show took home a Golden Globe for Best TV Show – Musical or Comedy in its very first year and has gone on to win a total of 20 Emmys and 54 nominations. Sherman-Palladino made history in 2018 by becoming the first woman to win an Emmy in both the comedy writing and directing categories in the award show's 70-year history. Rachel Brosnahan, who plays the titular character, earned an Emmy of her own along with two consecutive Golden Globes for Best Comedy Actress.

The final season, which will pick up after Midge and Susie are removed last minute from the line-up of a national comedy tour, is currently being filmed on location in New York City.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 hits Amazon Prime on February 18.