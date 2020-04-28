Tom Holland is hosting an online Marvel quiz to help raise money for charity

Know your M.O.D.O.Ks from your Mordos? You can prove it as Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, is heading to the web and getting set to host an online Marvel quiz on social media.

Head on over to Tom Holland’s Instagram account on Wednesday, April 29 at 12:00 PM Pacific/3:00 PM Eastern/8:00 PM BST and you’ll be able to take part in the pub quiz, which is being run in conjunction with The Brothers Trust, a group spearheaded by Holland and designed to shine a light on charities that need it most.

“This is it not intended as a fundraiser but more a community building exercise for people across the world who might be struggling for things to do at this time and indeed are looking to feel part of something,” reads a post on The Brothers Trust website about the aptly-titled The Massive Marvel Online Pub Quiz. “Everyone is very welcome and the more the merrier as we say in the UK.”

Appearing on the Jimmy Kimmel Show, Holland was keen to point out that community rather than donating to charity is key for the upcoming event: “We felt a little bit uncomfortable asking people for money at this difficult time. So, we as a collective have been doing the donations. The reason why we’re doing the pub quiz is to galvanise people, to give people a sense of community, and to bring people together, and just have a laugh.”

The webhead may not be the best quizmaster, however, after revealing to Kimmel that his online quizzes with Marvel alumni in the past have gone terribly wrong when he was put in charge. “Loads of my questions I got the answers wrong,” Holland admitted.

Maybe this isn’t going to be the best indicator of your Marvel knowledge – but it’s certainly going to be a lot of fun with Spidey putting on a quiz like no other.

