Marvel leak seemingly confirms Shang-Chi character designs – plus a dragon

A new toy leak might confirm various Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings character designs – plus the potential appearance of a dragon.

Images of the apparent Marvel merchandise made their way online, featuring Simu Liu's Shang-Chi, Awkwafina's Katy, Fala Chen's Jiang Li, Meng'er Zhang’s Xialing, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung's Wenwu, Florian Munteanu's Razor Fist, and Death Dealer, played by an unknown actor. Check out the images below.

pic.twitter.com/2DUxtljfRlApril 6, 2021 See more

The leaked photos also seemingly confirm that a dragon, the Great Protector, will feature in Shang-Chi. A previous toy leak also included a water-breathing dragon, which fans speculated to be Fin Fang Foom, an alien shapeshifter who infiltrated Earth with plans to take over the planet. The Great Protector doesn't seem to have a basis in Marvel comics, so it's possible that this particular dragon will actually turn out to be Fin Fang Foom – though that's pure speculation.

What we do know is that Wenwu is the true identity of the Mandarin, the Marvel villain who previously featured in Iron Man 3, but who turned out to be a fake. Shang-Chi looks set to go up against the real version of the character, as well as Death Dealer and potentially Fin Fang Foom, which means he likely has his work cut out for him.

While the merchandise doesn't give all that much away, we won't have long to wait to see the movie itself. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set for release this September 3, just ahead of Eternals. Until then, check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4, and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.