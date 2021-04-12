Marvel leak reveals new Shang-Chi plot details and a look at the real Mandarin

A new toy leak might reveal more about the plot of upcoming Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Thanks to new images of various Marvel toys, we've discovered plenty about what to expect in the movie, which is due for release this fall. But first... a potential spoiler warning!

We already know that Tony Chiu-Wai Leung's Wenwu, AKA the villainous Mandarin, is set to make his real MCU debut in this film after a fake-out in Iron Man 3. The toy leak (which was posted on Twitter and reported The Direct) confirms that he's the leader of the shadowy Ten Rings Organization – and reveals that Wenwu is also Shang-Chi's father.

Plus, the leak tells us that Meng'er Zhang Xialing is actually Shang-Chi's sister, who he tries to pull into the battle against the Ten Rings. There's also a hint about the mysterious Death Dealer – there's no casting information about this character yet, but thanks to the pictures we know they're "one of the most formidable opponents Shang-Chi has ever faced". Ominous.

As for the main character himself, Simu Liu's Shang-Chi is described as having been "trained since childhood by the mysterious Ten Rings Organization," and will be dragged back into the world of his father, the Mandarin, which means he must reckon with his past.

Previous Shang-Chi toy leaks have suggested a dragon will show up in the movie, which some are speculating will be Fin Fang Foom, a shapeshifting alien who arrived to Earth in disguise with the intention to infiltrate and take over the planet. If this dragon does make an appearance, Shang-Chi will have a lot on his plate – especially considering his very personal link to the big bad.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set for release this September 3. Until then, check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4 so far – and find out how to watch Marvel movies in order to get up to speed.