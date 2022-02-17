Marvel's May 2022 comics revealed

April showers bring May flowers goes the old saying, and in Marvel Comics the publisher's full May 2022 release schedule brings a bouquet of blossoming new #1s.

Sam Wilson begins his second go-around as Captain America in his new solo ongoing series Symbol of Truth.

And the Savage Avengers are relaunched in their second ongoing series with Conan leading a brand new line-up. And it's written by former Newsarama writer/editor David Pepose, which is cool.

Spider-Man 2099 will headline a new limited series, Exodus. that begins with an Alpha special and its first two issues.

The Kingpin-Daredevil(s)-centric Devil's Reign event wraps up with an Omega special, but it's Devil's Reign: Omega #1, so it still counts.

The Thunderbolts are back in that team's latest iteration in a new limited series, and it just so happens to be a post-Devil's Reign type thing.

The New Fantastic Four - that's Spider-Man, the Hulk, Wolverine, and Ghost Rider to their friends - return in a new flashback series.

And if the Thunderbolts and New Fantastic Four can come back, so can 2008's Secret Invasion in a new limited series follow-up to the original set in the current day Marvel Universe.

And last but certainly not least for new #1s, the X-Men legend Chris Claremont returns for a brand new Gambit limited series.

Plus Tony Stark is going to ask someone to marry him, and if you haven't been reading Iron Man lately you might be surprised who he wants to spend the rest of his life with.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg… sorry, that's a mixed metaphor. That's just the most aromatic of Marvel's May blooming flowers.

So check out all the full May solicits and covers, and as always, you can also check out the Marvel Comics February 2022 solicitations, the Marvel Comics March 2022 solicitations, and the Marvel Comics April 2022 solicitations or check out all of Marvel and DC's recent listings here on our solicitations tab.

Marvel May 2022 Spotlight comic books

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #1

TOCHI ONYEBUCHI (W) • R.B. SILVA (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY OLIVIER COIPEL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY OLIVIER COIPEL

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

CAPTAIN AMERICA SOARS AGAIN!

Sam Wilson picks up the shield once more — and enters a world of trouble! Following a lead from Misty Knight, Sam intercepts a mysterious group hijacking what appears to be an empty train. As he digs deeper, he discovers that the plot may be connected to a crucial piece of Captain America history…and, surprisingly, Wakanda. The world is ready for two Captain Americas — but is Sam Wilson ready for what comes next?

Acclaimed writer Tochi Onyebuchi (BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS, Riot Baby) teams with Stormbreaker R.B. Silva (POWERS OF X, INFERNO, FANTASTIC FOUR) to open a thrilling new chapter of CAPTAIN AMERICA history!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THOR #25

DONNY CATES, NADIA SHAMMAS & MORE! (W)

MARTIN COCCOLO, NIC KLEIN & MORE! (A)

Cover A - by GARY FRANK

COVER B - BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

VARIANT COVER BY SANFORD GREENE

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

RETRO VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

VARIANT COVER BY CHRISSIE ZULLO

"BANNER OF WAR" PART TWO!

The 60th Anniversary celebration — and Thor and Hulk's epic rivalry — continues in the second installment of the crossover between the HULK and THOR series! Banner's newfound control of his rage is prolonging this fight more than Thor expected, and with Banner holding his own, Thor must get creative. Odin's breakthrough look into Banner's psyche seems to slow the violence, but will it be enough?

Additionally, new creators to the THOR title bring glimpses into the possible futures of Thor and his friends!

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

HULK #7

DONNY CATES (W) • MARTIN COCCOLO (A) • Cover by GARY FRANK

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

RETRO VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

VARIANT COVER BY LOGAN LUBERA

VARIANT COVER BY CHRISSIE ZULLO

SKRULL VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON

"BANNER OF WAR" PART THREE!

In the third installment of the epic crossover between the HULK and THOR series, Iron Man interrupts a pivotal moment of Hulk and Thor's battle to settle a score. Equipped with new "Celestial Hulkbuster" armor of his own design, Tony is convinced that he can ensure Thor's victory and Hulk's capture. But sometimes what you don't know really can hurt you…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SAVAGE AVENGERS #1

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • CARLOS MAGNO (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

VARIANT COVER BY RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

TEASER VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

AN ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT, ALL-DANGEROUS TEAM ASSEMBLES!

Since his exile from the Hyborian Age, Conan the Barbarian has conquered the most dangerous foes the modern Marvel Universe has to offer — but what happens when this hard-edged Cimmerian finds himself on the run from the cybernetic soldier of the future known as Deathlok? Outgunned and outmatched, Conan must turn to an unlikely group of loners, berserkers and killers if he hopes to survive the night — but can these Savage Avengers defy Deathlok's murderous manhunt, or will they become the next targets in the crosshairs of tomorrow? Don't miss out on a bold new beginning for Marvel's most savage super heroes, as Ringo Award-winning writer David Pepose (Spencer & Locke, Scout's Honor) and superstar artist Carlos Magno (KANG THE CONQUEROR, RoboCop: Dead or Alive) introduce a sensational new lineup that will resonate across every era of the House of Ideas!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS – ALPHA #1

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • PAUL FRY (A) • COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

2099 FRAME VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

Miguel O'Hara is back!

• After fighting battles across the timestream, MIGUEL O'HARA is at last back defending hispresent and our our future!

• For SPIDER-MAN 2099, the only thing constant about life in Nueva York is change.

• So when a cataclysmic crash creates a new Garden of Eden in what was once the American Wastelands, Spider-Man knows exactly what the next atrocity will be.

• Watch as THE CABAL plans to set society ablaze — and you'll never guess who is leading them!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS #1

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • DAVE WACHTER (A) • COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

2099 FRAME VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

INTRODUCING THE WINTER SOLDIER OF 2099!

• After a massive CELESTIAL body crashes into the Wastelands outside of Nueva York, a new Garden of Eden erupts from the crash site, offering unimaginable power.

• And it's not just THE CABAL who is hungry to control the Garden.

• Everyone's got something to gain from Paradise…including WINTER SOLDIER 13.

• Salvaged from the black market as a child, the Winter Soldier — raised on mad science — is bent on vengeance and rebirth.

• But what truly lies within the Garden?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS #2

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • MARCO CASTIELLO (A) • COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

2099 FRAME VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

WITNESS LOKI 2099!

• THE PRINCE OF LIES — last survivor of Asgard's Ragnarok, sponsored by ALCHEMAX's Aesir program — is now THE PRINCE OF OUTCASTS.

• While THE CABAL preys upon society's dregs, LOKI schemes to resurrect Asgard on his own terms.

• But when Loki's involved, can mischief be far behind?

• What's the secret of Loki's last trick, and how does it affect the future of Asgard and Midgard alike?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DEVIL'S REIGN: OMEGA #1

CHIP ZDARSKY & MORE! (W) • RAFAEL DE LATORRE & MORE! (A) • Cover by INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY LOGAN LUBERA • VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY Rod Reis

In the wake of one of the most visceral DAREDEVIL, nay, MARVEL stories EVER, the Marvel Universe's New York City stands remade and reforged — if not in Wilson Fisk's image, then at the very least in his spirit!

After a battle that nearly tore the city and its citizens apart, New York's super heroes have no choice but to try to adapt to the new and dangerous paradigm they find themselves operating under — with eight million people turned against them!

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THUNDERBOLTS #1 (OF 5)

JIM ZUB (W) • SEAN IZAAKSE (A)

cover A by David Nakayama

cover B by SEAN IZAAKSE

Variant Cover by Paulo SIQUEIRA

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

Trading Card variant Cover by Stefano Caselli

…LIKE LIGHTNING!

Super-powered crooks have taken hostages in Staten Island?

A dimensional rift tears open in Chinatown?

Monsters running amok at the Met?

Call in the THUNDER!

New York City's finest are here to save the day —

Hawkeye, Spectrum, America Chavez, Power Man, Persuasion and Gutsen Glory!

You know 'em, you love 'em...they're the Thunderbolts!

In the aftermath of Devil's Reign, the Big Apple has big problems, and it's up to a new group of Thunderbolts to turn things around. But when Clint Barton gets tasked with heading up this team and proving they can go toe-to-toe with anything the Marvel Universe can throw at them, the first opponent he's going to have to face is himself.

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MOON KNIGHT #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by DOUG MOENCH

Penciled by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Marvel's most enigmatic hero, in the premiere issue of his first-ever solo title! Mercenary Marc Spector. Millionaire Steven Grant. Cab driver Jake Lockley. Each is a different side of the same man. Together, they become one — to do what they must — as the macabre Moon Knight! But this silver-clad avenger of the night will soon meet his match in the ruthless Bushman — a face from his past, returned to plague him anew! The visionary pairing of writer Doug Moench and artist Bill Sienkiewicz presents the definitive take on Marc Spector's dynamic origin — and delves deep into the bizarre life of Moon Knight, the Fist of Khonshu! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting MOON KNIGHT (1980) #1.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99



Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THUNDERBOLTS: MARVEL TALES #1

KURT BUSIEK & PETER DAVID (W)

MARK BAGLEY & MIKE DEODATO JR. (A)

ALL-NEW COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

A new super-team delivers justice like lightning as we celebrate the legacy of the House of Ideas with MARVEL TALES! This anthology series shines a spotlight on fan-favorite characters, features timeless stories and highlights some of Marvel's most impressive talent from the past eight decades. In the wake of tragedy, the Thunderbolts rise to defend a shaken populace — but what is the team's shocking secret? Meet Atlas, Mach-1, Meteorite, Songbird, Techno and their leader, Citizen V, as they battle the Wrecking Crew and the Circus of Crime in THUNDERBOLTS (1997) #1-2 — courtesy of legendary creators Kurt Busiek and Mark Bagley! The T-Bolts tackle a rampaging Hulk in INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #449, and their legend spreads in TALES OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1 — but all is not what it seems! Prepare to relive the greatest trick Marvel Comics ever pulled!

104 PGS./Rated T …$7.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-MEN UNLIMITED: X-MEN GREEN #1 (of 2)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • EMILIO LAISO (A/C)

AN "X" CROSSING DANGEROUS LINES!

When a young X-Man breaks the laws of Krakoa and takes a life, it's up to Wolverine to track down his former student and take her down… But Nature Girl is tired of standing by while humanity destroys her home. Can even Logan quell her fury? Find out as a good girl breaks bad to save the planet! The hit story from Marvel Unlimited comes to print for the first time with exclusive bonus content!

48 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #1 (OF 5)

Peter David (W) • Alan Robinson (A) • Cover by Nick Bradshaw

Variant Cover by Ron Lim

Variant Cover by Chrissie Zullo

VARIANT COVER BY WALT SIMONSON

VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT BY ARTHUR ADAMS

SPIDER-MAN! GHOST RIDER! WOLVERINE! HULK!

When these unlikely heroes first banded together to become the NEW FANTASTIC FOUR, they made Marvel history. Now this fan-favorite team returns in an all-new adventure written by Peter David! Set shortly after the events of the group's first appearance, brace yourself for a wild ride and guest stars aplenty — including the original FF. Plus, a series of mystery villains that you'll never see coming!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SECRET INVASION #1 (OF 5)

RYAN NORTH (W) • FRANCESCO MOBILI (A) • Cover by MATTEO LOLLI

VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

THE SKRULLS ARE BACK...

• ...in a giant-sized issue kicking off an all-new five-part miniseries!

• When Maria Hill detects the merest HINT of Skrulls, she acts quickly to put her defensive plans into action. And when Nick Fury is sent to investigate a Skrull sighting in Iowa, he finds the LAST thing he was expecting!

• Our pale blue dot is in their sights, and this time, Earth's old defenses won't work...

• Find out who you REALLY trust: The invasion begins NOW.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GAMBIT #1 (OF 5)

CHRIS CLAREMONT (W) • SID KOTIAN (A) • Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT WILLIAMS

All-NEW ADVENTURES OF THE LEGENDARY THIEF BY CO-CREATOR CHRIS CLAREMONT!

You think you know all there is to know about Remy LeBeau, the Ragin' Cajun, the mutant known as GAMBIT — but legendary X-scribe Chris

Claremont has an ace up his sleeve with this new series! Before he joined the X-MEN, Gambit encountered a mysterious girl named ‘RO —

the mutant STORM regressed to her child self by the nefarious NANNY — and the two went up against the forces of the SHADOW KING!

Now, revealed for the first time, Gambit finds his path to becoming the heroic X-Man millions of fans call their favorite! Joined by rising star artist Sid Kotian, Chris weaves a story of action, intrigue and revenge that made Gambit the mutant he is and forged his relationship with Storm. You'll get a charge out of this one, mon ami!

32 PGS./Rated T+…$3.99

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel May 2022 Spider-Man comic books

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #3

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

SKRULL VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

VARIANT COVER BY HIKARU UESUGI

• I know that this is just #3, but did you notice that it's LGY #897? That means something big is RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER!

• There are things you don't know about Tombstone.

• Neither you, nor Spider-Man, will ever forget them.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #4

ZEB WELLS (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JOEY VAZQUEZ • AAPI HERITAGE VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

SKRULL VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

• After what just happened with Tombstone, Spider-Man still has to fight a whole well-armed gang to save dozens of innocent New Yorkers.

• With his spider-powers, he can probably take ten or fifteen of them, right? What if there's thirty of them?

• ASM #900 is almost here!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

VENOM #8

RAM V (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C)

SKRULL VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE • VARIANT COVER BY JONBOY MEYERS

THE MOMENT YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR!

You've watched and read in terror for months, as Dylan Brock has fulfilled his destiny and become the new VENOM! But what about his old man? What about the ORIGINAL Venom? WHAT ABOUT EDDIE BROCK?!

Your answers start here, True Believer. If you buy no other issue of VENOM in 2022, YOU MUST BUY THIS ONE! (And the next two, but START WITH THIS ONE!)

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CARNAGE #3

RAM V (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A) • Cover by Kendrik "kunkka" Lim

SKRULL VARIANT COVER BY Björn Barends • VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

Years ago, Peter Parker spurned a puddle of black, extraterrestrial goo and inadvertently created one of the deadliest foes he's ever encountered: VENOM. Years later, Venom's offspring found a willing host in the form of Cletus Kasady, a dangerous serial killer, and together the two formed an even deadlier being called CARNAGE.

But what will become of the Carnage symbiote now, rejected by the only loving host it's ever known? And, like Venom before it, what new and terrifying creature will emerge on the other side?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SPIDER-PUNK #2 (OF 5)

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • JUSTIN MASON (A) • Cover by TAKASHI OKAZAKI

SKRULL VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER • VARIANT COVER BY JUNI BA

KICK IT!

• TASKMASTER crashes the party to stomp out SPIDER-PUNK!

• What secrets lie under the community center that Spidey and his crew call home base?

• And how does it all tie back to NORMAN OSBORN?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99



Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WHAT IF…MILES MORALES #3 (OF 5)

ANTHONY PIPER (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR (A) • Cover by PACO MEDINA

Design Variant Cover by PACO MEDINA • VARIANT COVER BY CARLO PAGULAYAN

DON'T MAKE HIM ANGRY...

• What if…instead of being bitten by a genetically enhanced spider, Miles Morales was blasted by gamma radiation and transformed into THE INCREDIBLE HULK?! Is Miles man or monster? Or maybe he's just a kid trying to live a normal life…school, dates, a rampaging ABOMINATION… Miles may be the strongest there is, but that doesn't mean growing up will be easy.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN #5 (OF 5)

J.M. DEMATTEIS (W) • DAVID BALDEÓN (A) Cover by STEVE SKROCE

Variant Cover by DAN JURGENS

• BEN must take on the entire RAVENCROFT INSTITUTE FOR THE CRIMINALLY INSANE!

• But must he face them all alone? Or will an unlikely ally step in?

• This is one finale you won't want to miss!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #3 (OF 5)

TIM SEELEY (W) • JODI NISHIJIMA (A)

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant Cover by NAO FUJI

Design Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Homage Variant Cover by GREG LAND MEET THE CAPTAIN AMERICA OF 1954…GWEN STACY!

• Ghost Spider's time-traveling/dimension-hopping mission continues!

• Gwen has landed in her universe's 1954…so then how can there be someone running around with her face, carrying Captain America's shield?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ORDER USING CODE: 75960620257700311

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #38

SALADIN AHMED (W) • CHRISTOPHER ALLEN (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY SKAN • SKRULL VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA

CONCEPT DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DAVILA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

NEXT STOP...THE EMPIRE OF THE SPIDER!

• MILES and SHIFT's hunt through the Multiverse lands them...back in Brooklyn?!

• It's NOT the home they know, but the EMPIRE OF THE SPIDER!

• A timeline where Miles' clone SELIM is victorious, and the only thing standing in the evil Spider-Man's way is a rebellion led by General GANKE and a very grown-up and extremely badass Capitán BILLIE!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #3 (OF 5)

DAVID MICHELINIE (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A) Cover by Paulo Siqueira

VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ

DAVID MICHELINIE AND IVAN FIORELLI'S TOUR DE FORCE THROUGH YESTERYEAR CONTINUES!

Brains are back on the menu, as VENOM returns to his violent and spectacular roots in this bone-chilling and bone-crunching issue. BUT MAKE NO MISTAKE, TRUE BELIEVERS! This ain't your parents' Venom, and David Michelinie's return to the symbiote he co-created is about to show why Venom is one of the biggest and baddest characters in the history of the Marvel U — and he just might give the Wicked Web-Slinger a new look and powers while he's at it!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SILK #5

EMILY KIM (W) • TAKESHI MIYAZAWA (A)

Cover by INHYUK LEE

Variant Cover by WOOH NAYOUNG

SKRULL VARIANT COVER BY KAEL NGU

TIME'S UP!

• Silk has tried and failed to stop an evil witch from terrorizing New York.

• Now the witch is putting her grand plan into motion.

• What IS the witch's plan? And what'll happen to the city – and the world – if Silk is too late?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #4 (OF 5)

JOE KELLY (W) • GERARDO SANDOVAL (A) • Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Variant Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

• The Immaculatum have turned Peter into a monster and unleashed him upon society.

• This Savage Spider-Man has done horrific things and the man inside may be lost forever.

• Even if he isn't, will he be able to face himself after all he's done?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel May 2022 X-Men comic books

X-MEN LEGENDS #1

ROY THOMAS (W) • DAVE WACHTER (A) • Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Variant Cover by DAN JURGENS

Variant Cover by NIKO HENRICHON

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER by TODD NAUCK

AN ALL-NEW TALE SET BEFORE GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1!

Before GIANT-SIZE X-MEN brought STORM, WOLVERINE, COLOSSUS, NIGHTCRAWLER and THUNDERBIRD to the team, Roy Thomas redefined the merry mutants in two seminal runs on the book. Now Roy, at long last, returns to the saga of the X-MEN to take us through the period between his run and GSX, for the first time detailing Wolverine's government missions before his recruitment by PROFESSOR X (including unrevealed detail on his battle with the green goliath in HULK #181/182), an untold episode involving BEAST and a host of missing mutants, and the secret behind Wolverine's costume!

Kicking off an all-new volume of X-MEN LEGENDS by a host of legendary creators, this is but the first story in a run of new, in-continuity tales covering the length and breadth of X-Men history from the early eras to fan-favorite latter day sagas!

Face front, True Believers! These are the missing links you've been looking for!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KNIGHTS OF X #2

TINI HOWARD (W) • BOB QUINN (A) • Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

THE QUEST REVEALED!

Betsy Braddock has assembled her Knights of X! Their mission: to save Otherworld from Merlyn and his powerful henchmen...by finding the holy grail of mutantkind. But Otherworld is vast, and innumerable armies stand in their way. When Merlyn targets the Crooked Market, a safe haven for mutantkind, the Knights must split up. Will Captain Britain find the grail? Will Gambit lead the others into a deadly trap? Death looms over the Knights — in more ways than one.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

LEGION OF X #2

SI SPURRIER (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

Variant Cover by WILL SLINEY

GOD FOR SALE!

LEGION is offered an unholy deal by MOTHER RIGHTEOUS, wheeler-dealer of the astral plane. But is the price worth the prize for a young man stuck in his father's shadow?

Meanwhile, the Skinjacker grows bold. Not content with stealing identities of other mutants, he turns his powers on the Legion of X... and while newly arrived Arakki badass WEAPONLESS ZSEN has a beastly clash with a dangerous X-Man, her chaperone NIGHTCRAWLER is otherwise engaged –

– giving a massage...?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-MEN RED #3

AL EWING (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Variant cover by Carlos Lopez • Arakko Variant by Taurin Clarke

VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS • AAPI HERITAGE VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

POWER GRAB!

TARN THE UNCARING waged war and torture on Arakko for centuries. He's the most hated being on Mars…and he sits on their ruling council. ABIGAIL BRAND has a plan to remedy that — and reap the rewards. So does ROBERTO DA COSTA. But only one of them can win…and Tarn's going to make at least one mutant pay the price for it!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

IMMORTAL X-MEN #3

Kieron Gillen (W) • Lucas Werneck (A) • Cover by Mark Brooks

Quiet Council Variant by Phil Noto

SKRULL VARIANT COVER BY NICOLETTA BALDARI

AAPI HERITAGE VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE DESTINY OF X!

Over one hundred years ago, Irene Adler wrote twelve books.

A sequel is long overdue.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARAUDERS #3

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • ELEONORA CARLINI (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEON

EXTINCTION AGENDA — PART 3!

Panic in Shi'ar space! The Marauders are prisoners of the Kin Crimson, a secret society stretching back billions of years, who outrank even the Shi'ar Majestrix…or so they think. But Captain Pryde and the Marauders aren't giving up, not with the Shi'ar holding the last survivors of mutantkind's first generation hostage. With the weight of history looming like a nuclear threat, can Kate Pryde convince Xandra to side with mutantkind against her kingdom?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WOLVERINE: PATCH #3 (OF 5)

LARRY HAMA (W) • ANDREA DI VITO (A) • Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Variant Cover by KEVIN EASTMAN

THE BATTLE HEATS UP IN THE JUNGLES OF MADRIPOOR!

• PATCH is caught between the KRASNYS, GENERAL COY'S forces, Russian paramilitary forces and S.H.I.E.L.D.!

• But only one is the Best There Is At What He Does…and what he does isn't very nice! Good thing warfare ain't a nice business…

• Featuring — a totally surreal visit from JEAN GREY!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-MEN ‘92: HOUSE OF XCII #2 (OF 5)

STEVE FOXE (W) • SALVA ESPIN (A) • Cover by DAVID BALDEÓN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DAWN OF XCII!

With the nation of Krakoa established, mutantkind is ready to defend their new nation from threats of all kinds…but the X-Men have no idea about the mutant whose secret power of resurrection lies behind the entire thing! It's the entire Krakoan age thirty years early, with everyone's favorite '90s X-Men team at the center of it all!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-MEN #11

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C)

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

SKRULL VARIANT COVER BY HIGH ROLLERS!

The women of the X-Men are heading for the hottest action in the galaxy…Gameworld! But if it's true that the house always wins, our X-Ladies might be in over their heads…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NEW MUTANTS #26

VITA AYALA (W) • ROD REIS (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by CARMEN CARNERO

VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

WHILE THE QUEEN IS AWAY, DEMONS WILL PLAY!

A new queen has taken the throne of Limbo — Madelyne Pryor, A.K.A. the Goblin Queen! Meanwhile, separated from Limbo, Magik faces an enemy she thought she had banished long ago.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-FORCE #28

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ROBERT GILL (A)

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant Cover by SKAN

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

IT'S QUENTIN QUIRE, #&%$!

CEREBRAX stalks the island of Krakoa, and no one is safe! Its hunger for minds is insatiable…but what happens when it absorbs the minds — and powers — of the most powerful mutants?! X-FORCE will have to STEP. IT. UP. – and QUENTIN QUIRE leads the way!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WOLVERINE #21

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ADAM KUBERT (A/C)

Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN • SKRULL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DEEPER INTO DANGER DANGER DANGER!

Outnumbered and surrounded, WOLVERINE unleashes his berserker rage, and DEADPOOL embraces his deadly fighting skills in a last ditch effort to save mutant lives. But what's with all the ROBOT X-MEN, and what do they have to do with the X-DESK?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SABRETOOTH #4 (OF 5)

VICTOR LAVALLE (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A)

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

variant cover by Marco Mastrazzo

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CALL IN THE CAVALRY!

Even the best-laid plans fail. But above ground there are other mutants who've learned what's happening in the Pit and they aren't too pleased with the injustice of their fate. If Sabretooth and the others couldn't break out of the Pit, maybe someone will just have to break in.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

X-CELLENT #4

PETER MILLIGAN (W)

MICHAEL ALLRED (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

ZEITGEIST'S CRAZY FAN CLUB!

• Zeitgeist recruits two new members for the X-Cellent!

• Meet their new teleporter Whoosh! And the incredibly handsome Fluff!

• But will these two turn out to be team players?

• Or will they be the latest in a long line of adversaries for Zeitgeist?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel May 2022 Marvel comic books

MARVEL'S VOICES: IDENTITY #1

SABIR PIRZADA, JEREMY HOLT, PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE & MORE! (W) • Creees Lee & more! (A)

Cover by CREEES LEE • VARIANT COVER BY STAN SAKAI

VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE GREATEST ASIAN SUPER HEROES AND CREATORS RETURN!

Just in time for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, comes a new spotlight on the best Asian super heroes in comics! Ms. Marvel! Shang-Chi! Wong! Mantis! Plus, more surprises to come from an amazing lineup of new and established AAPI creators!

56 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$5.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PUNISHER #3

JASON AARON (W) • JESÚS SAIZ & PAUL AZACETA (A) • Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

VARIANT COVER BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI

To finish his war once and for all, Frank Castle is molding the ninjas of the Hand into his own army of unstoppable killers, by teaching them the Way of the Punisher. The secret lies in a story from his past that he's never revealed to anyone: the story of Frank's first kill.

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GHOST RIDER #4

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • CORY SMITH (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • SKRULL VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN

They are all small towns. The kinds of places you'd never stop at except to get gas. Cars are abandoned. The houses and shops empty, the people seemingly vanished. Where did they go? The park might offer some clues. Among the peanut shells and abandoned stuffed animals, you can almost hear the music of the midway, the laughter — and the screams. Here is a blood-soaked flyer advertising a circus...of crime? Johnny Blaze is on their trail, just as Talia Warroad and the FBI close in on him, as a larger supernatural conspiracy begins to reveal itself.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS #56

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A/C) • SKRULL VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ

JANE FOSTER TAKES THE SPOTLIGHT!

She once famously wielded Mjolnir as Thor, Goddess of Thunder. Today, she guards the worlds of the living and the dead as the winged Valkyrie. Now, those two versions of the same mighty hero somehow find themselves face-to-face, in a desperate bid to save the soul of Jane Foster.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AVENGERS FOREVER #6

JASON AARON (W) • JIM TOWE (A) • COVER BY AARON KUDER

SKRULL VARIANT COVER BY Phil Noto

INTRODUCING THE INVINCIBLE VIBRANIUM MAN!

On an alternate Earth where Wakanda has been crushed from existence and where the Black Panther is a forgotten legend, one man known as T'Challa will forge a new legacy for himself and perhaps even hope for a planet caught in the grips of the god-slaughtering King Killmonger.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

IRON MAN #20

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • ANGEL UNZUETA (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA • SKRULL VARIANT COVER BY PASQUAL FERRY

TONY STARK POPS THE QUESTION!

With Korvac, the Power Cosmic and a nasty morphine addiction now behind him, a freshly humanized Tony Stark has returned from rehab to the world hoping to show folks that's he's okay, highly functional and ready to re-engage. So of course it's time for him to face off against an angry hyper-intelligent gorilla. When the public unveiling of a new Stark Supercomputer goes awry and the machine's hairy 400-lb chess opponent decides to break loose in the city, it all leaves Tony feeling a little anxious. Can Patsy Walker provide any shelter in this new storm, or does it just mean more clouds are gathering?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

FANTASTIC FOUR #44

DAN SLOTT (W) • RACHAEL STOTT (A) • Cover by CAFU

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST • SKRULL VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS • WINDOW SHADES VARIANT COVER BY JORGE FORNÉS

THE RECKONING WAR HEATS UP IN THIS OVERSIZED ISSUE!

• "The End of Everything That Ever Was or Ever Will Be"

• This is the final battle of the Reckoning War.

• At the Apex of the All Reality, the fate of the Marvel Universe will be decided.

• And no matter who wins, nothing will ever be the same again.

• This is not hyperbole. This is happening. There will be consequences.

• If you care about the Fantastic Four, their extended family and the rest of the Marvel U...you will not want to miss this.

• Starring Reed, Sue, Ben, Johnny, Nick Fury, Victor Von Doom, Norrin Radd, Uatu and Jennifer Walters.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ETERNALS #12

KIERON GILLEN (W) • ESAD RIBIC (A/C) • SKRULL VARIANT COVER BY NAO FUJI

FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• Thanos makes his final moves to destroy our world.

• Can the Eternals settle their differences with the Avengers in time to do anything about it?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BLACK PANTHER #6

JOHN RIDLEY (W) • STEFANO LANDINI (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO • SKRULL VARIANT COVER BY KHARY RANDOLPH

AAPI HERITAGE VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

Betrayal! The reveal of T'Challa's darkest secret has the Hatut Zeraze hunting him as a traitor, with orders to kill him on sight. He needs to escape them to clear his name, but are his skills really on par for the challenge? And are Wakanda's secret police the only force T'Challa has to reckon with for his lies?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SHE-HULK #5

RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A)

Cover by JEN BARTEL

VARIANT COVER BY ROMINA JONES

SKRULL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• Jen Walters has been around since 1979 but this issue holds a first for her.

• The mysterious villains surely don't care and plan on destroying her and Jack Of Hearts.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99



Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M #4

PETER DAVID (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A)

Cover by CARLOS PACHECO

Design Variant Cover by GERMÁN PERALTA

A gigantic enemy has Maestro running for cover as he scrambles for a way to win this fight. But as the changing tides sow discord amongst his enemies, the answer may be right in front of him — as long as no one interferes… It's all leading to next month's epic finale!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STRANGE #3

JED MACKAY (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A) • Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

ELEMENTAL VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON • SKRULL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

• Someone is preying on the misery and suffering of New York's citizens.

• Clea Strange is all too familiar with the demons and monsters that stalk humans.

• But what happens when it's the humans who are hunting the monsters?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #2 (OF 4)

BENJAMIN PERCY, DAVID PEPOSE, PATCH ZIRCHER (W)

GERARDO ZAFFINO, LEONARDO ROMERO, PATCH ZIRCHER (A)

COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN WEAVER

Another hard-hitting series of tales told in a limited palette of black, white and red, by today's top creators! Benjamin Percy and Gerardo Zaffino have Moon Knight seek out an odd favor from Doctor Strange! Moon Knight's four personalities come together to debrief the night's events in a story by David Pepose and Leonardo Romero! And Marc Spector's mercenary past comes back to haunt him in an adventure by Patch Zircher!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MOON KNIGHT #11

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A) • Cover by CORY SMITH

VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD • VARIANT COVER BY BILL SIENKIEWICZ

SKRULL VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA • AAPI HERITAGE VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

Moon Knight and his allies race against time to save a life, while Zodiac puts in motion his plans for his final strike against the Fist of Khonshu. Trapped in an unwinnable battle, Moon Knight must go to the last person he'd ever want to for aid.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SILVER SURFER REBIRTH #5 (OF 5)

RON MARZ (W) • RON LIM (A) • Cover by RON LIM & DON HO

VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON • SKRULL VARIANT COVER BY MICO SUAYAN

THE BIG FINALE!

• Silver Surfer and Thanos must stop Tyrant from using the full power of the Reality Gem!

• But will Surfer be able to resist his own temptation to use the Gem?

• And does that mean a world where the Silver Surfer never existed?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN MARVEL #38

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • Juan Frigeri & ÁLVARO LÓPEZ (A) • Cover by R.B. SILVA

VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA • SKRULL VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA

CAPTAIN MARVEL NO MORE!

Carol Danvers is missing! Her disappearance has left the newly sentient BINARY to fill in, but stepping into the shoes of one of Earth's greatest heroes is no easy feat. As Binary finds herself plunged into a world she barely understands, the questions about exactly who and what Binary is grow deeper. And where IS Captain Marvel anyway?! A brand-new arc starts here as Kelly Thompson's award-winning epic adventure continues!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN CARTER #3 (OF 5)

JAMIE MCKELVIE (W)

MARIKA CRESTA (A)

Cover by JAMIE MCKELVIE

VARIANT COVER BY ASHLEY WITTER

ENTER IRON MAN!

Captain Carter has plenty on her hands already, wrestling with a betrayal from the very organization she thought she could trust. Is Tony Stark here to help? Or will he be just another complication at a time when Peggy's life is full of them?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

IRON FIST #4 (OF 5)

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MICHAEL YG (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

SKRULL VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DÁVILA

• The mysterious new IRON FIST'S past comes calling!

• It's a race against the clock to stop an untimely resurrection…

• …but first he'll have to fight his way past two IMMORTAL WEAPONS: FAT COBRA and the BRIDE OF NINE SPIDERS!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SHANG-CHI #12

GENE LUEN YANG (W) • MARCUS TO (A) Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SKRULL VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM • AAPI HERITAGE VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE POWER OF THE TEN RINGS UNLEASHED!

• Earth is under attack from Shang-Chi's grandfather and the forces of Ta Lo!

• To save his world, Shang-Chi must succumb to his late father's wishes and inherit the deadly Ten Rings.

• But will he be able to wield its power, or will its temptations be too much?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THE MARVELS #11

KURT BUSIEK (W) • YILDIRAY CINAR (A)

Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA

At last, the secrets of Siancong's history — not to mention its existence at all — are revealed. In…a comic book? But while the Marvels learn everything they need to know, they still have to find a way home. And they may have just triggered a threat capable of destroying them, Siancong, Earth and our entire universe. The end of everything may have just begun.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DEADPOOL: BAD BLOOD #3 & #4

ROB LIEFELD, CHRIS SIMS & CHAD BOWERS (W) • ROB LIEFELD (A/C)

ISSUE #3 – Thumper was supposed to be Canada's answer to the Winter Soldier, a programmable killing machine who can assassinate any target! There's only one problem: On each mission, he goes rogue and hunts down Deadpool instead! That's bad news for Canada — and even worse news for Wade Wilson, who's no fan of the near-fatal beatings that Thumper administers every chance he gets! Now, with old pal Garrison Kane by his side, Deadpool faces the ultimate rematch against Thumper — but can he survive long enough to learn the truth about his single-minded nemesis?

ISSUE #4 – The secret history of Thumper has been revealed! But now that Wade Wilson knows the massive masked man's motivations — not to mention his startling true identity — what does that mean for Deadpool? Plus: Whose side is Garrison Kane on, anyway? And why is Wade suddenly trading blows — and bullets — with Domino? Isn't she supposed to be his ally on this crazy caper? Prepare to experience the explosive finale of Rob Liefeld's ultimate Deadpool story!

32 PGS. (EACH)/Parental Advisory …$3.99 (EACH)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALIEN #12

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • SALVADOR LARROCA (A) • Cover by Marc Aspinall

VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW • VARIANT COVER BY KHOI PHAM

THE END OF PARADISE!

• Jane and her people have been imprisoned with a group of facehuggers!

• Jane has one last chance to escape, but will her disease be her doom?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

© 2022 20th Century Studios.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KING CONAN #6 (OF 6)

JASON AARON (W) • MAHMUD ASRAR (A/C) • Variant Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

THE FATE OF THE CROWN, THE ISLAND AND THE BARBARIAN KING!

• CONAN makes his Last Stand!

• THOTH-AMON shows his true colors!

• The fate and fortunes of Aquilonia and the Hyborian Age turn!

• Don't miss the poignant, powerful and unbelievable chapter that closes out this saga of KING CONAN!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel May 2022 Star Wars comic books

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #1 (OF 5)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • ARIO ANINDITO (A) Cover by PHIL NOTO

JAPANESE CREATOR VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST • VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

MOVIE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Fast approaches the ultimate destiny of one of the Jedi's most renowned masters!

• As he spends his final days in the remote deserts of Tatooine, Obi-Wan Kenobi takes time to reflect on — and record — key moments of a heroic life long-lived.

• Writing in old leather-bound journals from his hermit's hut, Obi-Wan remembers his days as a young Jedi Initiate, his trials as a Padawan, the crucible of Jedi Knighthood and the Clone Wars, and some of the earliest challenges he faced as a true Master of the Force!

• In this tale, Obi-Wan considers a watershed Youngling adventure he narrowly survived on Coruscant when he was but eight years of age...

• This is just the beginning of his Jedi journey!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #5 (OF 5)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A) Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY STEVEN CUMMINGS

Connecting Variant Cover by ARIO ANINDITO

Warriors of Dawn Variant Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

Sabacc Card Variant Cover by DAVID LOPEZ

Syndicate Variant Cover by KHOI PHAM

Knights of Dawn Variant Cover by RAHZZAH

VARIANT COVER BY STEVEN CUMMINGS

"THE SCARLET QUEEN"

• LADY QI'RA has used every tool at her disposal to generate chaos in the Galactic Empire, all to further her goal of eradicating the Sith.

• But as the final phase of Qi'ra's grand plan is revealed, she is about to learn a lesson that the Jedi Order also came to understand…

• Underestimate EMPEROR PALPATINE and pay the price.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS TALES: KRRSANTAN #1

JASON AARON & KIERON GILLEN (W)

MIKE DEODATO JR., MIKE MAYHEW, MARC LAMING & WILL SLINEY (A)

COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

PHOTO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

He thrilled audiences in The Book of Boba Fett — now experience the stories that made him a legend! The deadly Wookiee bounty hunter called Krrsantan is almost unstoppable, but you can get him on your side…for a price. On the desert world of Tatooine, witness Krrsantan hunt down Jedi-in-hiding Obi-Wan Kenobi in a tale set between Star Wars Episodes III & IV! Then, as the Rebel Alliance clashes with Darth Vader, get ready for the ultimate Wookiee fight. Who will be left standing when Krrsantan takes on Chewbacca?! Finally, learn Krrsantan's origins — from his years in the gladiator pits to an alliance with Doctor Aphra to serve up some well-deserved revenge! It's wall-to-wall Wookiee action as only Marvel can deliver! Collecting STAR WARS (2015) #14-15 and #20 and STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA ANNUAL #1.

112 PGS./Rated T…$7.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #3

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • DAVID MESSINA (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by ADAM HUGHES • VARIANT COVER BY MIKE McKONE

JAPANESE CREATOR VARIANT COVER BY HIKARU UESUGI

"I DON'T KNOW HOW WE'RE GONNA GET OUT OF THIS ONE!"

• HAN is trapped on the top floor of a skyscraper with security guards closing in on him. How will he escape?

• Would you believe…asking the Galactic Empire for help?

• This issue ties directly into Crimson Reign #3. Guest starring QI'RA & THE ARCHIVIST!

• Will Han reunite with his first love?

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #23

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A)

Cover by PAUL RENAUD

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

JAPANESE CREATOR VARIANT BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI

"THE SHADOW'S SHADOW'S SHADOW"

• An epic new story begins as DARTH VADER embarks upon a new mission in partnership with a sworn enemy — but who's leading whom to doom?

• And what happens when the QUEEN'S SHADOW learns the deepest secret of the Dark Lord of the Sith?

• Plus: the shocking return of a face from Vader's most distant past!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS #24

CHARLES SOULE (W)

RAMON ROSANAS (A)

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

JAPANESE CREATOR VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

"THE FINAL HUNT!"

• COMMANDER ELLIAN ZAHRA, former protégé of GRAND MOFF WILHUFF TARKIN, has used brilliant tactics and savage brutality to nearly eradicate the Rebel fleet.

• Now she and her final target, GENERAL LEIA ORGANA, will hunt each other across a wild planet...to the bitter end.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #21

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

Cover by W. SCOTT FORBES

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

JAPANESE CREATOR VARIANT COVER BY KEI ZAMA

"DESPERATE MEASURES!"

• The SPARK ETERNAL corrupts everything it touches, and DOCTOR APHRA is no exception!

• Face-to-face with an ancient, malevolent presence, SANA STARROS will have to make a choice…

• Can she save Aphra? Can she even save herself?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #23

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

JAPANESE CREATOR VARIANT COVER by TAKESHI MIYAZAWA

"A CLEAR AND PRESENT DENGAR"

• The most underestimated bounty hunter in the galaxy in his greatest adventure yet!

• DENGAR makes his move — and the Underworld will be forever changed.

• Meanwhile, time is running out for T'ONGA and her crew to break VUKORAH… Will a young girl pay for their failure with her life?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel May 2022 comic book schedule

On sale May 4

ALIEN #12

BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN #5

CAPTAIN MARVEL #38

DEADPOOL: BAD BLOOD #3

KING CONAN #6

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #38

MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #2

SAVAGE AVENGERS #1

SECRET INVASION #1

SHANG-CHI #12

SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS - ALPHA #1

SPIDEY AND FRIENDS GIVEAWAY SAMPLER #1

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #5

STAR WARS TALES: KRRSANTAN #1

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI #1

THOR #25

VENOM #8

X-CELLENT #4

X-FORCE #28

X-MEN #11

On sale May 11

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #3

AVENGERS #56

BLACK PANTHER #6

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #1

GAMBIT #1

IRON MAN #20

MARVEL'S VOICES: IDENTITY #1

MOON KNIGHT #11

MOON KNIGHT #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

SABRETOOTH #4

SILVER SURFER REBIRTH #5

SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS #1

SPIDER-PUNK #2

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #23

WHAT IF...? MILES MORALES #3

X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII #2

On sale May 18

CAPTAIN CARTER #3

DEADPOOL: BAD BLOOD #4

DEVIL'S REIGN: OMEGA #1

ETERNALS #12

FANTASTIC FOUR #44

IRON FIST #4

KNIGHTS OF X #2

MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M #4

PUNISHER #3

SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #4

SILK #5

STAR WARS #24

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #3

STRANGE #3

THE MARVELS #11

THUNDERBOLTS: MARVEL TALES #1

WOLVERINE #21

X-MEN LEGENDS #1

X-MEN UNLIMITED: X-MEN GREEN #1

On sale May 25

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #4

AVENGERS FOREVER #6

CARNAGE #3

GHOST RIDER #4

HULK #7

IMMORTAL X-MEN #3

LEGION OF X #2

MARAUDERS #3

NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #1

NEW MUTANTS #26

SHE-HULK #5

SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS #2

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #23

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #21

THUNDERBOLTS #1

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #3

WOLVERINE: PATCH #3

X-MEN: RED #3

Marvel May 2022 collections

MIRACLEMAN OMNIBUS HC DAVIS COVER

Written by THE ORIGINAL WRITER with MICK ANGLO, CAT YRONWODE, GRANT MORRISON & PETER MILLIGAN

Penciled by GARRY LEACH, ALAN DAVIS, JOHN TOTLEBEN, RICK VEITCH, CHUCK AUSTEN & JOHN RIDGWAY with DON LAWRENCE, STEVE DILLON, PAUL NEARY, RICK BRYANT, JOE QUESADA & MIKE ALLRED

Covers by ALAN DAVIS, GARRY LEACH & KEVIN NOWLAN

Middle-aged reporter Michael Moran always knew he was meant for something more. When an unexpected series of events leads him to reclaim his destiny, Miracleman is reborn. But Miracleman's return threatens to unravel Moran's life. Their connections to Dr. Emil Gargunza and Project Zarathustra bring with them disturbing revelations and trigger the return of a childhood friend who, beneath his sinister smile, has become something terrifying. Pushing the concept of the super hero to its logical conclusion, MIRACLEMAN is nothing short of a revelation. The series reinvented the super hero and 40 years later stands as one of the influential works in the comic book artform. This first-ever Omnibus edition collects MIRACLEMAN BOOKS ONE through THREE, complete with a massive trove of covers, original artwork and rare features. Collecting MIRACLEMAN (1985) #1, #3 and #6-16; MARVELMAN SPECIAL #1 and material from A1 (1989) #1 and WARRIOR #1-18 and #20-21 [as presented in Miracleman (2014) #1-16] — plus ALL-NEW MIRACLEMAN ANNUAL #1.

760 PGS./RATED MATURE …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94729-3

Trim Size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



MIRACLEMAN OMNIBUS HC NOWLAN COVER [DM ONLY]

760 PGS./RATED MATURE …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94730-9



MIRACLEMAN OMNIBUS HC LEACH COVER [DM ONLY]

760 PGS./RATED MATURE …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94731-6

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 9 HC LEE COVER

Written by VAL SEMEIKS, CHARLES SANTINO, GERRY CONWAY & MICHAEL HIGGINS with LARRY HAMA, DON PERLIN, MICHAEL FLEISHER, ROY THOMAS & GLENN HERDLING

Penciled by VAL SEMEIKS, RON LIM & GARY HARTLE with GARY KWAPISZ, DON PERLIN, GEOFF SENIOR, ALFREDO ALCALA, JOSÉ DELBO, DWAYNE TURNER, FRANK SPRINGER & RODNEY RAMOS

Covers by JIM LEE & MICAEL HIGGINS

As CONAN THE BARBARIAN closed out the 1980s, it was a time of transition for the title — with storytelling innovations coming from veteran creators and new talent alike! In Val Semeiks' climactic run on the title, Conan weighs pleasure and pain in a magical desert city, wrests the Blade of Zed from a mad cleric and runs a gantlet of fantastic beasts in a city of shadows. Larry Hama delivers the elegiac verse of "Drumsong," while Don Perlin writes and draws the Western-styled "The Mask of Vengeance." Gerry Conway makes Conan a cat's paw to a cult of cat people, and Michael Higgins turns back the clock for an eight-issue storyline exploring Conan's formative years in Cimmeria! Collecting CONAN THE BARBARIAN (1970) #214-240 and WHAT IF? (1989) #16.

704 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94725-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 9 HC HIGGINS COVER [DM ONLY]

704 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94726-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 8 HC KLEIN COVER

Written by MICHAEL FLEISHER & LARRY YAKATA with DON KRAAR, BILL MANTLO, CHRISTOPHER PRIEST, JIM NEAL, ALAN ROWLANDS & CRAIG ANDERSON

Penciled by GARY KWAPISZ, ERNIE CHAN, VAL MAYERIK, RUDY NEBRES & DAVE SIMONS with JOHN BUSCEMA, PABLO MARCOS, ANDY KUBERT, TONY SALMONS, MIKE DOCHERTY, SAL BUSCEMA, WILLIAM JOHNSON, TIM BURGARD & HENRI BISMUTH

Covers by NIC KLEIN & BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Few, if any, comic magazines have had such an abundance of amazing artists as SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN! This eighth Marvel Omnibus edition is proof positive, with work by a host of talents including the iconic energy of Ernie Chan, the flowing beauty of Rudy Nebres and the airbrushed action of Dave Simons. And the Conan artist of all Conan artists, Big John Buscema, illustrates the never-before-reprinted adaptation of Conan the Destroyer! Amazing new talents join as well, with Gary Kwapisz crafting a new visual pace for the magazine. Conan's exploits in this volume include the return of Captain Bor'aqh Sharaq, the resurrection of the Devourer of Souls and all-out war with an undead army! Collecting SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN (1974) #102-116 and MARVEL COMICS SUPER SPECIAL #35.

1056 PGS./Mature …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93490-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 8 HC SIENKIEWICZ COVER [DM ONLY]

1056 PGS./Mature …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93491-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC BAGLEY FIFTIETH ISSUE COVER

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY, JOE QUESADA & TREVOR HAIRSINE

Covers by MARK BAGLEY & JOE QUESADA

Brian Michael Bendis and Mark Bagley continue their sensational, 21st century reimagining of the world's greatest super hero! As life gets ever more complicated for Peter Parker, Spider-Man faces off against an explosive new teenage villain, has another run-in with the infamous Kingpin of Crime and meets the Black Cat — a jewel thief who will complicate Spidey's career and Peter's love life! But nothing can prepare him for the moment that the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Electro, Kraven the Hunter and Sandman unite. That's five of Spider-Man's deadliest foes — so who will be the final member of the Ultimate Six?! Plus: Peter goes Hollywood for Spider-Man: The Movie! Spidey teams up with Wolverine and the Human Torch! And prepare for the Ultimate Universe's shocking version of Carnage! Collecting ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2000) #40-71 and ULTIMATE SIX #1-7.

984 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94747-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC BAGLEY CARNAGE COVER [DM ONLY]

984 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94748-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC QUESADA COVER [DM ONLY]

984 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94749-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC BUSCEMA COVER

Written by BILL MANTLO with GERRY CONWAY, ARCHIE GOODWIN, JIM SHOOTER, CHRIS CLAREMONT, ELLIOT S! MAGGIN, MARV WOLFMAN, TONY ISABELLA & TOM DeFALCO

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA & JIM MOONEY with MIKE ZECK, FRANK MILLER, JOHN BYRNE, FRANK SPRINGER, LEE ELIAS, JOHN ROMITA JR. & RICH BUCKLER

Covers by SAL BUSCEMA & DAVE COCKRUM

In honor of 60 years of Spider-Man, the web-slinger's second solo series gets the Omnibus treatment! SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN not only increased the opportunities for Spidey action, it provided a platform to expand upon and explore the world of Peter Parker and his incomparable cast: J. Jonah Jameson, Mary Jane Watson, Flash Thompson and the gang! Of course, there was no shortage of villains — including the Vulture, the Lizard and Doc Ock! SPECTACULAR was also home to Frank Miller's first Daredevil artwork — part of a sprawling saga featuring Carrion, the mysterious rotting horror with hidden ties to Peter Parker's past and a violent desire to punish him for the death of Gwen Stacy! Painstakingly restored, this is an Omnibus for the ages! Collecting SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #1-42 and ANNUAL #1, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #13 and FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #218.

928 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94740-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC COCKRUM COVER [DM ONLY]

928 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94741-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN MARVEL BY KELLY SUE DECONNICK OMNIBUS HC LOPEZ COVER

Written by KELLY SUE DECONNICK, CHRISTOPHER SEBELA, JEN VAN METER, WARREN ELLIS & KELLY THOMPSON

Penciled by DEXTER SOY, EMMA RIOS, FILIPE ANDRADE, SCOTT HEPBURN, PAT OLLIFFE, DAVID LÓPEZ, MARCIO TAKARA, LAURA BRAGA, MATTEO BUFFAGNI, BARRY KITSON, TERRY DODSON & MORE

Covers by DAVID LÓPEZ & JAMIE MCKELVIE

Higher, further, faster, more! She's been an ace pilot, an Avenger and a cosmic warrior. Now, Carol Danvers has a new name and a new mission. As Earth's Mightiest Hero, the latest and greatest Captain Marvel, Carol is exactly where she's always deserved to be. But as she navigates this crossroads in her life, a dramatic decision sends her to the stars — right into the middle of an intergalactic war! Captain Marvel has plenty of challenges ahead — and she wouldn't have it any other way! Plus: adventures alongside Spider-Man and the Avengers. And who are the Carol Corps? Collecting CAPTAIN MARVEL (2012) #1-17, CAPTAIN MARVEL (2014) #1-15, AVENGERS: THE ENEMY WITHIN, AVENGERS ASSEMBLE (2012) #16-19, AVENGING SPIDER-MAN #9-10 and CAPTAIN MARVEL & THE CAROL CORPS #1-4.

976 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94667-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



CAPTAIN MARVEL BY KELLY SUE DECONNICK OMNIBUS HC MCKELVIE COVER [DM ONLY]

976 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94668-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SPIDER-VERSE/SPIDER-GEDDON OMNIBUS HC COIPEL COVER

Written by DAN SLOTT, CHRISTOS GAGE, JASON LATOUR, JED MACKAY, PETER DAVID, MICHAEL COSTA, DENNIS HOPELESS, AARON KUDER, CHRISTOPHER PRIEST, JODY HOUSER, SEAN RYAN, SEANAN MCGUIRE & MORE

Penciled by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, OLIVIER COIPEL, WILL SLINEY, PACO DIAZ, GREG LAND, DAVID WILLIAMS, ALBERTO ALBUQUERQUE, JORGE MOLINA, CARLO BARBERI, MIKE HAWTHORNE, PAULO SIQUEIRA, ANDRÉS GENOLET, JUAN FRIGERI, ROSI KÄMPE & MORE

Covers by OLIVIER COIPEL & GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

Two epic tales of multiversal madness in one spider-filled Omnibus! It begins with the Inheritors — a family of killers working their way through the realities, leaving a trail of dead Spider-people in their wake! Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Jessica Drew are joined by Spider-Men, Women and Girls from across the worlds in an interdimensional battle for survival! If any of them get out of this alive, will they be ready for the Spider-Geddon to follow? Iconic heroes and amazing new champions unite as things go from bad…to Spider-Verse! Collecting EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #1-5; SPIDER-VERSE (2014) #1-2; SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN (2013) #32-33; AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2014) #7-15; SPIDER-MAN 2099 (2014) #5-8; SCARLET SPIDERS #1-3; SPIDER-WOMAN (2014) #1-4; SPIDER-VERSE TEAM-UP #1-3; EDGE OF SPIDER-GEDDON #1-4; SPIDER-GEDDON #0-5; SUPERIOR OCTOPUS #1; SPIDER-FORCE #1-3; SPIDER-GIRLS #1-3; PETER PARKER, THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (2017) #311-313; SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST SPIDER #1-4; VAULT OF SPIDERS #1-2; SPIDER-GEDDON: SPIDER-MAN NOIR VIDEO COMIC; SPIDER-GEDDON: SPIDER-GWEN — GHOST SPIDER VIDEO COMIC; SPIDER-GEDDON: SPIDER-MAN VIDEO COMIC; SPIDER-GEDDON HANDBOOK and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2014 (GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY).

1440 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94742-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



SPIDER-VERSE/SPIDER-GEDDON OMNIBUS HC CAMUNCOLI COVER [DM ONLY]

1440 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94743-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE REBELLION OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC BENJAMIN COVER

Written by JOHN WAGNER, PAUL ALDEN, RANDY STRADLEY, RON MARZ, JEREMY BARLOW, DARKO MACAN, BRIAN WOOD, RYDER WINDHAM, MIKE W. BARR, HENRY GILROY & LEN WEIN

Penciled by CAM KENNEDY, RAÚL TREVIÑO, DAVIDÉ FABBRI, BRIAN CHING, TOMÁS GIORELLO, ADRIANA MELO, BRANDON BADEAUX, JEFF JOHNSON, JOE CORRONEY, NICOLA SCOTT, DAVE GIBBONS, CARLOS D'ANDA, RYAN KELLY, FACUNDO PERCIO, STÉPHANE CRÉTY, GARY ERSKINE, KEN STEACY, GLEN MULLALY, GLEN MURAKAMI, GLEN JOHNSON, PATCH ZIRCHER & CESAR MACSOMBOL

COVERS BY RYAN BENJAMIN & HUGH FLEMING

In the immediate aftermath of A New Hope, the rebels have won a major battle against the Empire — and now they must win the war! Darth Vader is obsessed with discovering the identity of the rebel pilot who destroyed the Death Star, but as Vader and Luke Skywalker's destinies begin to intertwine, neither can predict how their fates are tied together — even as the fallen Obi-Wan Kenobi haunts them both! Meanwhile, Princess Leia works to rebuild the rebel forces — and has plans for a secret X-Wing squadron of her own! And while Luke and Wedge Antilles infiltrate the Imperial fleet, Han Solo and Chewbacca have their hands full against the bounty hunter Boba Fett! Collecting STAR WARS: EMPIRE #7, #14 and #16-27; STAR WARS: VADER'S QUEST #1-4; STAR WARS (2013) #1-20; STAR WARS KIDS (1997) #1-11, #12 (A STORY) and #13-20 and STAR WARS 3-D #1-3.

1440 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94744-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE REBELLION OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC FLEMING COVER [DM ONLY]

1072 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94745-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SHE-HULK BY DAN SLOTT OMNIBUS HC GRANOV COVER

NEW PRINTING!

Written by DAN SLOTT & TY TEMPLETON

Penciled by JUAN BOBILLO, PAUL PELLETIER, SCOTT KOLINS, WILL CONRAD, PAUL SMITH, RON FRENZ, RICK BURCHETT, EDUARDO BARRETO & MORE

Covers by ADI GRANOV & MIKE MAYHEW

Before he became a superstar on AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, Dan Slott delighted readers with his sensational SHE-HULK run! Jennifer Walters is a gamma-powered Green Goliath just like her Hulkish cousin, but her home is in the courtroom — where she takes on some of the Marvel Universe's wildest cases, litigating alongside coworkers like reformed android Awesome Andy and researching old Marvel comics to set legal precedents. Could She-Hulk's career get any stranger? Sure — when she's summoned to outer space to practice Universal Law for the Living Tribunal or pulled out of the timeline by the Time Variance Authority! But when the Superhuman Registration Act leads to a civil war, whose side will She-Hulk argue? Plus: all-out smackdowns against Titania, the Champion and an A-Z of the Hulk's enemies! Collecting SHE-HULK (2004) #1-12, SHE-HULK (2005) #1-21 and MARVEL WESTERNS: TWO-GUN KID.

824 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94723-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



SHE-HULK BY DAN SLOTT OMNIBUS HC MAYHEW COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

824 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94724-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 24 HC

Written by JOHN BYRNE with BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE with RON WILSON & BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

Combining a cosmic scope with a heartfelt, earthbound humanism, John Byrne's run on FANTASTIC FOUR remains a high point in Marvel history. The Marvel Masterworks continues its collection of that epic era, pitting the FF against Terrax the Terrible, former herald of Galactus — now in the thrall of Doctor Doom! Then, Reed Richards finds himself on trial in a Shi'ar courtroom for the crime of rescuing Galactus! The Torch and Thing take on the Mole Man, the Beyonder cometh…and welcome to the FF, She-Hulk! Plus: In one of the FF's most emotional stories, a desperate Reed and Sue place the fate of their unborn child in the hands of Otto Octavius! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #258-268, ALPHA FLIGHT (1983) #4 and THING (1983) #10 — plus material from FANTASTIC FOUR SPECIAL EDITION #1, THING (1983) #7 and MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #15.

376 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93332-6

Trim size: 7 x 10



MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 24 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 330 [DM ONLY]

376 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93333-3

Trim size: 7 x 10

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PREDATOR: THE ORIGINAL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC COELLO COVER

Written by MARK VERHEIDEN, FRANZ HENKEL, JOHN ARCUDI, DAN BARRY, EVAN DORKIN, JERRY PROSSER, BRIAN McDONALD, JASON R. LAMB, SCOTT TOLSON, NEAL BARRETT JR., CHUCK DIXON, CHARLES MOORE, TERRY LABAN & MORE

Penciled by CHRIS WARNER, RON RANDALL, DAN BARRY, MARK BRIGHT, EVAN DORKIN, DEREK THOMPSON, JIM SOMERVILLE, MITCH BYRD, BRIAN O'CONNELL, ROGER PETERSEN, LEO DURANONA, QUIQUE ALCATENA, DOUG ALEXANDER GREGORY, HOWARD COBB & MORE

Covers by IBAN COELLO & CHRIS WARNER

The hunt begins! As the Predators make their Marvel debut, experience their original comics legacy! Nowhere is safe when the remorseless alien killers stalk the concrete jungle of New York City, leave a trail of death across the American Southwest and ignite the Cold War by landing in Siberia! And did Predators come to Earth during Vietnam and World War I? The hunters make a new enemy in Dutch's brother, Detective John Schaefer; and it's Predator vs. psychotic Predator in the Pine Barrens of New Jersey! And in 1950s Hollywood, only a child with special glasses can see the monster in the midst of Tinseltown! It's total carnage, Predator-style! Collecting PREDATOR (1989) #1-4, PREDATOR 2 #1-2, PREDATOR: BIG GAME #1-4, PREDATOR: COLD WAR #1-4, PREDATOR: THE BLOODY SANDS OF TIME #1-2, PREDATOR: BAD BLOOD #1-4, PREDATOR: INVADERS FROM THE FOURTH DIMENSION, PREDATOR: DARK RIVER #1-4, PREDATOR: STRANGE ROUX and PREDATOR: KINDRED #1-4 — and material from DARK HORSE PRESENTS (1986) #46, #67-69 and #119; DARK HORSE COMICS #1-2, #4-7, #10-14, #16-18 and #20-21; and A DECADE OF DARK HORSE #1.

1032 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92896-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8



PREDATOR: THE ORIGINAL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC WARNER COVER (DM ONLY)

1032 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92897-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DARK AGES TPB

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Penciled by IBAN COELLO

Cover by IBAN COELLO

This is what the Watcher has been watching for. A danger older than the planet threatens everything. The age of technology is about to end — and for once, the heroes who have saved Earth time and again find themselves almost completely powerless in the face of it. X-Men and Avengers will assemble. Spider-people and the Fantastic Four will come together. Heroes for Hire will fight alongside Champions. But none of it will be enough. The lights are about to go out. The world outside our window…is about to end. And after darkness comes Apocalypse! Nothing can prepare you for an all-new saga of the Marvel Universe as you've never seen it before — from acclaimed talents Tom Taylor and Iban Coello! Collecting DARK AGES #1-6 and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2020 (X-MEN/DARK AGES).

160 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92759-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KING CONAN TPB

Written by JASON AARON

Penciled by MAHMUD ASRAR

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

An old and terrible danger threatens to end King Conan's saga once and for all! Jason Aaron and Mahmud Asrar return to the saga of Conan — and together they take the Cimmerian futher than has ever been revealed in any media to date! As Robert E. Howard posited, when King Conan of Aquilonia grows restless on the throne, he sails west, toward land and adventure unknown. Now, see the first step of that fateful journey! When an unholy alliance is forged and fallen warriors rise to fight again, will Conan finally be forced to succumb to the lure of cursed sorcery? And what of his son, Prince Conn, and the kingdom of Aquilonia left behind? Prepare for the adventure of a lifetime, the end of an era and the final stand against Thoth-Amon! Collecting KING CONAN (2021) #1-6.

144 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93055-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SHANG-CHI BY GENE LUEN YANG VOL. 3: FAMILY OF ORIGIN TPB

Written by GENE LUEN YANG

Penciled by DIKE RUAN & MARCUS TO

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Prepare to learn the secrets of Shang-Chi's mother! Arrows will fly as the first meeting of Shang-Chi's parents is revealed — and not the Cupid's arrows! Who exactly was the woman who gave birth to the legend? And how could someone so virtuous and heroic possibly fall for an evil warlord like Zheng Zu? All will be revealed! In the present, the tides of fortune begin to turn against Shang-Chi as the mastermind who has been gathering all of his foes steps out of the shadows and stands revealed at last! His objective? To destroy everyone in Shang-Chi's bloodline! Plus: Our hero must face his dark side as he asks himself, "What If?" Collecting SHANG-CHI (2021) #7-12 and material from MARVEL'S VOICES: IDENTITY.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93024-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ETERNALS VOL. 2: HAIL THANOS TPB

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Penciled by ESAD RIBIC

Cover by ESAD RIBIC

The Eternals have learned the truth of their existence. Their society is in shambles. Who can lead them? Who is the visionary that can raise them up from the ashes? Hail Thanos…the Mad Titan…Eternal Prime?! After warring with the Deviants for a million years, our disheartened Eternals have had enough. They want to end the endless war, to live in peace side by side. Unfortunately, the Deviants have other ideas. And so the Eternals undertake a pilgrimage to Avengers Mountain, the massive structure that was once one of their Celestial gods. But the Avengers are done with the Eternals' secrets, and they demand explanations! And when Ajak makes contact with her Celestial god, will the answers she receives help guide the Eternals or send them further into disarray? Collecting ETERNALS (2021) #7-12.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92548-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SHE-HULK BY RAINBOW ROWELL VOL. 1 TPB

Written by RAINBOW ROWELL

Penciled by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

Cover by JEN BARTEL

Smashing new adventures starring the best character ever! Jennifer Walters, the Sensational She-Hulk, is no longer savage — and now she needs to put her life back together. She's got a legal career to rebuild, friends to reacquaint herself with (and maybe represent in a court of law) and enemies to…well, she may not want to connect with them, but they are definitely going to connect with her. And Jen is about to be sent down a road she's never traveled — one that will shake up her life…and possibly the whole Marvel Universe! One of the most dangerous things ever to exist lands in She-Hulk's lap, and she's got to figure out what the heck to do with it. Good luck with that, Jen! And with…Super Fight Club?! Collecting SHE-HULK (2022) #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92907-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN TPB

Written by J.M. DeMATTEIS

Penciled by DAVID BALDEÓN

Cover by STEVE SKROCE

Journey back in time to another sensational era of Spidey storytelling! In the proud tradition of SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN comes brand-new tale starring Peter Parker's clone Ben Reilly, set during his first stint as Spider-Man! When a mysterious figure from the past crawls his way back into Ben's life, does the foreboding Ravencroft Institute hold the key to their identity? And after five years lived on the road, followed by the madness of the Clone Saga, can Ben truly handle what it means to be Spider-Man? He'll have to learn quickly when he faces a gauntlet of his most fearsome foes! Legendary scribe J.M. DeMatteis and kinetic artist David Baldeón return readers to a tumultuous time in comic books — when Ben Reilly, not Peter Parker, was the one true Spider-Man! Collecting BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93218-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THOR BY DONNY CATES VOL. 4: GOD OF HAMMERS TPB

Written by DONNY CATES, J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI, WALTER SIMONSON, DAN JURGENS & MORE

Penciled by NIC KLEIN & MORE

Cover by NIC KLEIN

Mjolnir has gone missing! Nobody, not even the all-seeing Lady Sif, is able to locate the powerful Uru hammer Thor has wielded in battle for centuries. So Thor must turn to the last person he wants help from: Odin. For until Mjolnir is found, nobody is safe! Because it turns out that the hammer is on a rampage across the Ten Realms, leaving only death and destruction in its path! The fatal prophecy of the God of Hammers is about to be unleashed, and Thor must act fast to save his kingdom! Is it all over for the All-Father? Not if an army of the Marvel Universe's greatest heroes can help it! Everything changes as Donny Cates continues his action-packed Asgardian saga! Plus: Legendary creators return to celebrate Thor's mighty legacy! Collecting THOR (2020) #19-24.

184 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92613-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALIEN VOL. 2: REVIVAL TPB

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Penciled by SALVADOR LARROCA

Cover by MARC ASPINALL

Fresh horror from a galaxy full of nightmares! An off-world terraforming station manned by an Appalachian religious sect has been beset by an outbreak of Xenomorphs! Now, a brave woman dying from a rare disease must defend her flock against the most perfect killing organisms in the cosmos! Jane may be facing her last days trapped inside a failing body, but she has already given her all to keep the colony together — and she doesn't intend to stop now. But as the Alien menace spreads, secrets about Jane's fellow Spinners are revealed and the once tight-knit community is torn apart. Can the survivors find a sanctuary that hasn't yet been overrun? Will help arrive in time? Or will the true purpose behind the isolated colony destroy all hope? Collecting ALIEN #7-12.

144 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92615-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN TPB

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Penciled by STEVEN CUMMINGS

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

The story that began with WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS continues! It's the second chapter of an epic saga that will reshape the Star Wars galaxy during the Age of Rebellion! The criminal organization known as the Crimson Dawn has risen — but what is their goal, and how do they plan to achieve it? As Lady Qi'ra sends two killers — the relentless, Force-blinded Ochi of Bestoon and the mysterious, unstoppable Deathstick — to do what they do best, how will the Rebel Alliance and the Empire react to this new galactic power player? Featuring the return of beloved characters, shocking twists, epic feats of the Force and a story that will reach from the darkest underworld all the way to the Imperial Palace on Coruscant, CRIMSON REIGN is a Star Wars saga like no other! Collecting STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-0-7851-9468-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA VOL. 4 — CRIMSON REIGN TPB

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Penciled by MINKYU JUNG

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

A deadly game for the galaxy's trickiest players! Doctor Aphra and Sana Starros have escaped the Vermillion, but there's no evading the Crimson Dawn: Their spies are everywhere! As Domina Tagge contends with moles within her corporation and Aphra struggles with the damage inflicted on her by a powerful artifact, the two strike one last bargain — but who can Aphra really trust? Then, our daring duo stumbles upon a strange ritual — and an even stranger enemy! Surely their story can't end like this, at the hands of the practitioner of an ancient cult — can it?! The search for the Spark Eternal will lead them somewhere they never expected: back to where it all began for Doctor Aphra! Collecting STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA (2020) #16-20.

120 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93302-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER BY GREG PAK VOL. 4 — CRIMSON REIGN TPB

Written by GREG PAK

Penciled by RAFFAELE IENCO & GUIU VILANOVA

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Red revenge! Lady Qi'ra not only insulted the Empire, but challenged it. In the end, Darth Vader showed her criminal organization that the Empire is not to be toyed with. But now, fearful whispers echo in every corner of the Empire: Darth Vader is on the hunt, searching for anyone with any connection to the Crimson Dawn. How deep has the Dawn infiltrated the galaxy, and are all their operations worthy of Vader's wrath? In the bowels of Bespin, Darth Vader once told his son he wanted to bring order to the galaxy. Now his promise is put to the test as he leads an unlikely crew of heroes and assassins against the Crimson Dawn! But everything gets thrown into question with the shocking return of Sabé, handmaiden of Padmé Amidala! Collecting STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2020) #18-22.

120 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92623-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

REIGN OF X VOL. 13 TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN, TINI HOWARD, VITA AYALA, BENJAMIN PERCY & AL EWING

Penciled by PEPE LARRAZ, ALBERTO FOCHE, ALEX LINS, SCOT EATON & VALERIO SCHITI

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

ON SALE JUNE 2022

The Hellfire Gala is out of this world as the Reign of X evolves! Mutantkind has a homeland at last, but now they're claiming their own planet. It's time for fireworks, and the highlight of the show is the newly terraformed Mars! It even has its own S.W.O.R.D. station to protect it — but as "Planet Arakko" enters the galactic stage, who will be its queen? X-Corp has a board to staff — which means CXOs Monet and Angel must network on the dance floor, shaking hands and mending fences. The New Mutants are dressed up for getting down — but not everyone is on their best behavior, and someone may face their last dance! Meanwhile, Wolverine and X-Force keep the peace…with help from Deadpool?! Collecting PLANET-SIZE X-MEN #1, X-CORP #2, NEW MUTANTS (2019) #19, WOLVERINE (2020) #13 and S.W.O.R.D. (2020) #6.

160 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94510-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARVEL TPB

Written by ALEX ROSS, STEVE DARNALL, FRANK ESPINOSA, SAJAN SAINI, KURT BUSIEK, DAN BRERETON, ERIC POWELL, PAOLO RIVERA, ALAN WEISS, BILL SIENKIEWICZ, SCOTT GUSTAFSON, RYAN HESHKA, DANIEL ACUÑA, HILARY BARTA, DOUG RICE, GENE HA, ZANDER CANNON, ADAM HUGHES, MARK WAID, GREG SMALLWOOD & LEE BERMEJO

Penciled by ALEX ROSS, FRANK ESPINOSA, STEVE RUDE, DAN BRERETON, ERIC POWELL, PAOLO RIVERA, ALAN WEISS, BILL SIENKIEWICZ, SCOTT GUSTAFSON, RYAN HESHKA, DANIEL ACUÑA, HILARY BARTA, SAL ABBINANTI, GENE HA, ADAM HUGHES, LUCIO PARRILLO, MITCH O'CONNELL, GREG SMALLWOOD & LEE BERMEJO

Cover by ALEX ROSS

ON SALE JUNE 2022

Unforgettable stories from a once-in-a-lifetime assemblage of talent! Thirty years ago, Alex Ross had a vision for a new series showcasing Marvel's heroes in a way they'd never been seen before. The first realization of that idea became the blockbuster MARVELS, but now Ross finally brings his original dream to life! MARVEL is an anthology of stories by unique, exceptional talents — many of whom are working with these characters for the first time. And all these tales are linked together by an overarching story by Ross featuring the dread dream lord Nightmare, who threatens the entire Marvel Universe — and possibly beyond! Featuring Spider-Man, the Avengers, the X-Men, the Thing, Doctor Doom, the Vision, Namor the Sub-Mariner, Warlock, Rocket Raccoon, the Golden Age Black Widow and more! Collecting MARVEL #1-6.

216 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93413-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

THOR: THE SAGA OF GORR THE GOD BUTCHER TPB

Written by JASON AARON

Penciled by ESAD RIBIC & BUTCH GUICE

Cover by ESAD RIBIC

A trail of blood consumes Thor's past, present and future! Gods are vanishing across the ages, and Thor must unravel the gruesome mystery of Gorr the God Butcher! In the distant past, Thor discovers a cave echoing with the cries of tortured gods! In the present, Thor follows the bloody wake of murdered gods across the depths of space. And millennia from now, the last god-king of Asgard makes his final stand against Gorr's berserker legions. As Thors from three eras race to stop Gorr, his scheme's full extent is revealed: What is the Godbomb? At the end of time, the universe's remaining gods are enslaved, building a machine that will forever change the face of creation. Three time-bending Thors unite, but will it all be for naught as the massive Godbomb is triggered? Collecting THOR: GOD OF THUNDER #1-11.

272 PGS./Rated T+ …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94746-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16



Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

EXCALIBUR EPIC COLLECTION: THE SWORD IS DRAWN TPB

NEW PRINTING!

Volume #1 in the Excalibur Epic Collections

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT, ALAN DAVIS, MICHAEL HIGGINS & MORE

Penciled by ALAN DAVIS, RON LIM, MARSHALL ROGERS, ARTHUR ADAMS, HERB TRIMPE & ERIK LARSEN

Cover by ALAN DAVIS

A legendary team is born! Meet the United Kingdom's champion, Captain Britain, and his paramour, the metamorphic Meggan! They'll band together with former X-Men Nightcrawler and Kitty Pryde when Gatecrasher and her Technet are sent to capture Rachel "Phoenix" Summers! From their lighthouse base, the heroes of Excalibur will tackle the ferocious Warwolves, the unstoppable Juggernaut and Mojo mayhem! Things get wild with Arcade, the Crazy Gang and the X-Babies — and really heat up as Excalibur is drawn across the Atlantic to an Inferno raging in New York! And don't forget Lightning Squad, the alternate Nazi version of Excalibur! Plus: Who or what is Widget? Collecting EXCALIBUR SPECIAL EDITION #1, EXCALIBUR (1988) #1-11, EXCALIBUR: MOJO MAYHEM and CAPTAIN BRITAIN (1976) #1-2 — plus material from MIGHTY WORLD OF MARVEL (1983) #7 and #14-15 and MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #31-38.

496 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94683-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WOLVERINE EPIC COLLECTION: TOOTH AND CLAW TPB

Volume #9 in the Wolverine Epic Collections

Written by LARRY HAMA, JEPH LOEB, RALPH MACCHIO, SCOTT LOBDELL, HOWARD MACKIE, MARK JASON & MORE

Penciled by VAL SEMEIKS, ADAM KUBERT, ANTHONY WINN, ED MCGUINNESS, JOE MADUREIRA, JOE ST. PIERRE, JOHN PAUL LEON, TOMM COKER & MORE

Cover by JOE ST. PIERRE

The animal unleashed! Horribly transformed from a failed attempt to regain his Adamantium, a tormented and animalistic Wolverine teeters on the brink of going completely feral. Can the enigmatic assassin Elektra help him fight his way back from the edge? Mentoring Logan in the martial arts, she challenges him to re-forge his humanity — and he'll need it when Onslaught rips the X-Men apart! Plus: When ninja strike, Yukio and Amiko become targets in Japan! Wolverine teams up with Venom in a wild interdimensional adventure! And look back into Logan's long history, from his post-World War II life in Japan to his days as a spy alongside Carol Danvers! Collecting WOLVERINE (1988) #101-109, #102.5 and ANNUAL '96; UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #332; VENOM: TOOTH AND CLAW #1-3; LOGAN: PATH OF THE WARLORD and LOGAN: SHADOW SOCIETY.

496 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94650-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: MAN-WOLF AT MIDNIGHT TPB

Volume #8 in the Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collections

Written by GERRY CONWAY

Penciled by ROSS ANDRU with GIL KANE, JOHN ROMITA SR. & PAUL REINMAN

Cover by JOHN ROMITA SR.

There's no questioning it, Peter Parker has never had it easy. But when the Parker luck is in full effect, you know it means epic Spider-Man adventures! A new era of villains keeps the bad luck streak alive when Col. John Jameson is marked by the werewolf's curse — becoming the Man-Wolf! Meanwhile, Peter Parker's best friend, Harry Osborn, descends into madness, paranoia and a certain green costume! The Punisher raises the tension even higher in his first appearance, while the nefarious Jackal draws up schemes that will forever change the web-slinger's life! Also featuring the introduction of the hilarious Human Torch-built Spider-Mobile, the shocking wedding of Aunt May and Doctor Octopus, the Tarantula, Mysterio and more! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #124-142 and GIANT-SIZE SUPER-HEROES #1.

416 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93350-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN AMERICA EPIC COLLECTION: STURM UND DRANG TPB

Volume #11 in the Captain America Epic Collections

Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS, BILL MANTLO, MICHAEL CARLIN, PETER B. GILLIS & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Penciled by MIKE ZECK, RON FRENZ, HERB TRIMPE, PAUL NEARY, BRIAN POSTMAN, PAUL SMITH

& MARK BRIGHT

Cover by PAUL NEARY

Death…and Deathlok! The living legend takes on the cyborg demolisher as Captain America gets a shocking glimpse of the future, and Deathlok begins a new path in the present! Cap meets the mystical Black Crow — but as an adversary or an ally? Meanwhile, a dark union between Baron Zemo and the deadly Mother Superior — the Red Skull's diabolical daughter — becomes a nightmare for Steve's closest friends. Nomad, the Falcon, the Avengers and Superior's Sisters of Sin all join the fray — leading to one of the all-time-great confrontations between Cap and the Skull! What will it cost Cap to rid the world of his evil archenemy? Plus: The Falcon flies solo, standing up for the residents of Harlem while battling Electro, a Sentinel and more! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #286-301 and ANNUAL #7 and FALCON (1983) #1-4.

520 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94536-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CAPTAIN AMERICA: HEROES RETURN — THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2 TPB

Written by MARK WAID, BILL ROSEMANN, TOM DEFALCO, JOE CASEY & MORE

Penciled by DOUG BRAITHWAITE, ANDY KUBERT, LEE WEEKS, VINCE EVANS, PATCH ZIRCHER, RON FRENZ & PABLO RAIMONDI

Cover by ANDY KUBERT

Captain America is at his weakest! With his shield shattered and his powers drained, Cap finds himself trapped in the future, facing the Red Skull — who has the might of the Cosmic Cube at his fingertips! And waiting in the wings is the man who killed the Avengers: Korvac! Then, if the Sentinel of Liberty can somehow survive that, the destruction of his fabled shield has unleashed a "Vibranium cancer" wave that threatens to destroy every piece of the miracle metal on Earth! As Cap races to contain the invisible threat, the villainous Klaw prepares to capitalize on it! Writer Mark Waid wraps up his legendary Cap run in style! Plus: Steve Rogers goes undercover behind bars, faces Crossbones and the Absorbing Man and battles the terrorist threats of Hydra and Flag-Smasher! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1998) #13-24 and ANNUAL '99.

368 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93171-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

FANTASTIC FOUR: HEROES RETURN — THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 4 TPB

Written by CARLOS PACHECO, RAFAEL MARIN, JEPH LOEB, KARL KESEL, ADAM WARREN, TODD DEZAGO & MORE

Penciled by JEFF JOHNSON, CARLOS PACHECO, TOM GRUMMETT, MARK BAGLEY, STUART IMMONEN, KERON GRANT, KEVIN MAGUIRE, BRYAN HITCH & MORE

Cover by ARIEL OLIVETTI

Abraxas attacks! The villain's first volley leaves Galactus dead, the Watcher in a coma and reality rewritten! Can the Fantastic Four and their allies stop this all-powerful madman before it's too late? Then, the Inhuman royal family returns to Earth, seeking asylum with the FF. But will Mister Fantastic be labeled an enemy of the state for housing them? Meanwhile, the Invisible Woman reaches a critical point in her unexpected pregnancy — and with the lives of both Sue and her unborn child on the line, the Human Torch turns to an unlikely ally! And can the Thing defeat a foe spawned from his own rocky mutation? Plus: Ben Grimm and She-Hulk share a long night in the New York subway thanks to Dragon Man! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1998) #46-59 and ANNUAL 2001 and THING & SHE-HULK: THE LONG NIGHT.

448 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94593-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 3 — THE GOBLIN AND THE GANGSTERS GN-TPB MICHAEL CHO COVER

Written by STAN LEE & STEVE DITKO

Penciled by STEVE DITKO

Covers by MICHAEL CHO & STEVE DITKO

The stories that built the Marvel Universe, from the brilliant minds of legendary creators — now available in an accessible new format the whole family can enjoy! Peter Parker may have the most amazing powers in the super hero biz, but that only goes so far when you're a bad luck magnet. Not only does his boss consider him Public Enemy No. 1, he's sending not just one but two super villains after him: the Scorpion and Spider-Slayer! To add insult to injury, the Human Torch one-ups Spidey against the Beetle. And making matters worse, the Green Goblin teams up with the Crime-Master, Aunt May finds a certain red-and- blue costume and the Molten Man makes high school graduation a day to remember. Whew! Plus: an iconic team-up between Spider-Man and Doctor Strange! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #20-28 and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #2.

224 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94617-3

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 3 — THE GOBLIN AND THE GANGSTERS GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

224 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94618-0Trim size: 6 x 9

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

May 2022 Marvel collections schedule