Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson both get their own Captain America titles in April

Marvel Comics will kick off a new era of Captain America with a pair of upcoming titles, one of which, Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty features Steve Rogers in the title role, while the other title, Captain America: Symbol of Truth returns Sam Wilson to the mantle of Captain America alongside Steve, apparently with his own new shield.

Captain America #0 cover by Alex Ross (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty will be written by Jackson Lanzing and Colin Kelly, the writing team behind the recent Kang the Conqueror limited series. They're joined by artist Carmen Carnero. Meanwhile, writer Tochi Onyebuchi and artist RB Silva will launch Captain America: Symbol of Truth.

Both titles will kick off in a single issue, Captain America #0, which is due out in April. In Captain America #0, Cap's old foe Arnim Zola launches an "explosive attack" that will unite Steve and Sam as fellow shield-wielders.

Following Captain America #0, Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty will launch in May, with Captain America: Symbol of Truth subsequently launching in June.

Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson have been co-Captains America before, in the lead up to the story Secret Empire. However, that version of Steve was revealed to be an evil, Hydra-affiliated villain who was created by the Red Skull, using the reality-warping Cosmic Cube.

Steve turned on Sam and the rest of Marvel's heroes, leaving Sam to lead a resistance as the one true Captain America until the heroic Steve Rogers returned, at which point Sam ceded the mantle of Cap back to Steve, becoming the Falcon again.

Here's a gallery of covers for Captain America #0, and both new titles:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Recently, in the series The United States of Captain America, Steve, Sam, Bucky Barnes, and John Walker teamed up as the four main living former Captains. However, these two new titles will constitute Steve and Sam's first real team-up while both acting as Captain America.

Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full April 2022 solicitations, coming later this month.

