Wolverine, Hulk, Ghost Rider, and Spider-Man reunite as the New Fantastic Four

There's a new Fantastic Four in town! At least, there was back in 1991's Fantastic Four #347, and now the new Fantastic Four, consisting of Wolverine, Hulk, Spider-Man, and Ghost Rider, are coming back in their own title which harkens back to their original adventures.

In May, writer Peter David and artist Alan Robinson will launch New Fantastic Four #1, a five-issue flashback series set in the time of the team's original, short-lived formation. Though the specific plot hasn't been revealed, Marvel's announcement teases "a series of mystery villains you'll never see coming."

The series will also feature appearances from the original Fantastic Four, along with Ms. Thing and other unnamed Marvel guest stars.

The concept of the original New Fantastic Four has been referenced in the current Devil's Reign: Superior Four limited series, in which Doctor Octopus assembles a team of his own multiverse variants based on Hulk, Wolverine, and Ghost Rider.

New Fantastic Four #1 cover by Nick Bradshaw (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Although their original stint was extremely short-lived, the alternate version of the Fantastic Four has had its fans for years, including myself," David states in the announcement. "I am fortunate Marvel has given me the opportunity to revisit with them and take their battles to new heights in a new location with new allies and new enemies."

Joining David is first-time Marvel Comics artist Alan Robinson, known for his work on titles including Back to the Future, Mars Attacks KISS, Terminator, Star Wars, and more.

"Talk about debuting with a big bang in Marvel Comics!" Robinson states. "With characters such as Spider-Man, Hulk, Ghost Rider, and Wolverine, and written by the awesome Peter David, no less! This is a dream come true for me as an artist and as a fan, and the story gets richer with each page. A total blast!"

New Fantastic Four #1 goes on sale on May 25. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full May 2022 solicitations, coming later in February.

