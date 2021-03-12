Marvel celebrates LGBTQIA+ characters and creators in June Pride special

Marvel Comics will celebrate Pride Month this June with a one-shot anthology titled Marvel's Voices: Pride #1, which features LGBTQIA+ creators and characters in a series of stories – one of which features a long-awaited reunion of a classic creative team and the heroes they popularized.

"This June, Marvel Comics is proud to honor Pride Month with a historic celebration of LGBTQ+ characters and creators in Marvel's Voices: Pride #1," reads Marvel's announcement of Marvel's Voices: Pride #1.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Following in the footsteps of the mega-popular Marvel's Voices: Indigenous Voices and Marvel's Voices: Legacy, Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 will be Marvel's first-ever queer-centered special spotlighting Marvel's growing tapestry of LGBTQ+ characters. These stories of inspiration and empowerment will be brought to life by an assembly of writers and artists from all walks of life including Kieron Gillen, Olivier Coipel, Steve Orlando, Anthony Oliveira, Tini Howard, Vita Ayala, Kris Anka, Javier Garrón, and many more!"

Along with the many creators named in the announcement, writer Allan Heinberg and artist Jim Cheung, who co-created gay characters Wiccan and Hulkling in their Young Avengers run, will return to the newly-married heroes in a story that forms one of the one-shot's centerpieces.

"Since 1992's revolutionary Alpha Flight #106 proudly confirmed Northstar's sexuality, Marvel has represented LGBTQ+ identities with a wide array of characters and stories," continues Marvel's announcement of Marvel's Voices: Pride #1. "Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 will continue this legacy with thrilling adventures starring Mystique and Destiny, Nico Minoru and Karolina Dean, Iceman, Daken, Karma, and more."

"Plus, writer Allan Heinberg and artist Jim Cheung make their long-awaited return to Marvel Comics with a new chapter in the love story of their hit creations: Wiccan and Hulkling!" the announcement concludes. "Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 will also revisit some of Marvel's groundbreaking moments and explore the history of LGBTQ+ inclusion and storytelling at Marvel Comics."

Marvel's announcement of Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 also offers some insight into the relationship some of the creators have to comic books, and how Marvel Comics relates to their experience of their sexuality.

"When I was a very closeted, very lonely kid, these characters saved my life," writer Anthony Oliveira, whose work is included in the anthology, states in the announcement. "It's an honor to tell stories about them and to see the kind of stories queer people can tell about queer people deepen and grow."

Writer Steve Orlando, a new addition to Marvel's creative line-up with Curse of the Man-Thing, added his thoughts.

"What an honor to be part of Marvel's Voices: Pride!" adds Orlando, who also contributes to the anthology. "I could not be more excited to help spotlight LGBTQ+ characters new and old at the House of Ideas, as well as joining a stable of LGBTQ+ creators behind the scenes for this special."

Finally, rising artist Luciano Vecchio speaks on returning to the Marvel's Voices line, having contributed to one of the previous anthologies.

"It blew my mind when I learned this special was being put together. Something that not too long ago seemed a wild dream is finally happening!" states Vecchio, who is also a contributor to DC's just-announced Pride anthology.

"I think this is one of those history-making touchstones for LGBTQ+ representation in Marvel, one of those moments that sets the bar higher and starts a lasting paradigm shift, and I'm just grateful to be lucky enough to be asked to contribute to it," he continues. "And on a more personal note, after my short story in the first Marvel's Voices special last year, this feels like an organic progression in the right direction, and I can't stop smiling about it."

Marvel's Voices: Pride #1 is due to go on sale June 23. Watch for Marvel's full June 2021 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

