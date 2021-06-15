Manifest canceled on a huge cliffhanger

Sometimes the best-laid plans go awry. That's what the writing team behind Manifest have discovered – the series has been canceled on a huge cliffhanger.

Manifest, which centers on a group of airline passengers who return after being presumed dead for five years following a crash, was originally envisioned as a six-season series. However, NBC has called time on the show following the season 3 finale, which saw one main character die, two central characters return but significantly aged, and then an even stranger cliffhanger moment (which we won't spoil, it's only been a week since it aired as of writing).

Notably, Manifest has been at the number one spot on Netflix for three days, yet NBC – seeing middling viewing figures on its network – decided on Monday not to renew the series. Deadline reports that there have been no conversations between Warner Bros. TV, the studio that produces the show, and Netflix about renewing the series on the streamer, but fans are already holding out hope.

Showrunner Jeff Rake wrote a message to fans on Twitter, saying he was "devastated" by the news. "I’m devastated by NBC's decision to cancel us," he writes. "That we've been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew."

Last month, interviews were published with Warner Bros. TV chairman Channing Dungey saying that negotiations were ongoing between the production company and the network, with Dungey saying: "We would love for the show to continue on NBC."

Manifest sees Montego Air Flight 828 from Jamaica to New York City experience some major turbulence while in the air. When the passengers arrive at their destination, they discover that five years have passed. Those who were on the flight start to have visions of the future and try to piece things back together. Yes, there have been comparisons to Lost...

The cast included Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, and J. R. Ramirez. There are currently 42 episodes available – and it's up to another network or streamer to decide whether there will be more. In the meantime, be sure to check out the best Netflix shows currently streaming.