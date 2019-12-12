Madden 20 ratings: the top five players at every position

Good news for anyone who believes Patrick Mahomes to be the best QB in real-life football: Madden 20 ratings say he's the greatest on the digital turf, too. Despite injury the Kansas City signal-caller looks set for another run at the play-offs come January, although no one should write off his closest Madden 20 challenger: a certain Tom Brady. Wondering who else shapes up well in this year's game? Below you'll find the top five players at every position, according to the default on-disc Madden 20 ratings.

Has your favourite missed out on the list? Then instead use the official Madden 20 ratings database to see how they fare this year.

Quarterback (QB)

1. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City), 97

2. Tom Brady (New England), 96

3. Philip Rivers (San Diego), 94

4=. Drew Brees (New Orleans), 92

4=. Andrew Luck (Indianapolis), 92

Madden 20 cover vote winner Pat Mahomes didn’t make last year’s top five, but leaps straight to top spot after being voted NFL MVP in 2018. Going the other way is Green Bay signal-caller Aaron Rodgers: joint first alongside Brady in Madden 19, he now ranks seventh with a 90 OVR, just below Seattle’s Russell Wilson (91). Rounding out the big ten at QB are Matt Ryan (Atlanta, 89), Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh, 85), and Cam Newton (Panthers, 84).

Running back (HB/FB)

1. Todd Gurley (LA Rams), 97

2. Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas), 94

3=. Le’Veon Bell (New York Jets), 92

3=. Melvin Gordon (San Diego), 92

5=. Saquon Barkley (New York Giants), 91

5=. Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers), 91

A fab five which actually becomes a super six, due to the inability to split Giants sophomore Saquon Barkley and Panthers gadget king Christian McCaffrey. Todd Gurley overhauls Le’Veon Bell at the list’s peak, with the top ten also incorporating Kareem Hunt (Cleveland, 90), Alvin Kamara (New Orleans, 90), Devonta Freeman (Atlanta, 89), and Joe Mixon (Cincinnati, 88). Looking for the best full-back? Take a bow, Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco, 85).

Wide receiver (WR)

1. DeAndre Hopkins (Houston), 99

2=. Antonio Brown (LA Raiders), 98

2=. Julio Jones (Atlanta), 98

4. Odell Beckham Jr (Cleveland), 96

5. Michael Thomas (New Orleans), 95

Receiver is an absurdly stacked position in Madden 20, with 13 players rated 90 or above. Particularly exciting from a videogame perspective is two of the top five stepping out with new clubs: start a franchise with the Raiders or Browns to enjoy Brown or Beckham in fresh jerseys. The Vikings should also prove tempting. They have two glue-handed widemen in that 90+ club, in Adam Thielen (94) and Stefon Diggs (93) – but can digital Kirk Cousins (81) get them the ball?

Tight end (TE)

1. Travis Kelce (Kansas City), 96

2. Zach Ertz (Philadelphia), 93

3. Delanie Walker (Tennessee), 92

4. George Kittle (San Francisco), 90

5. Greg Olsen (Carolina), 89

There’s only one truly elite option at tight end in Madden 20, although he’s a fairly special one: Travis Kelce boasts ratings of 99 for awareness, 93 for catching, and 88 acceleration, among other strengths. Last year’s numero uno, Rob Gronkowski, has retired, while Jordan Reed (Washington, 88) also slips out of the top five. He’s sandwiched in seventh by Tyler Eifert (Cincinnati, 88), Trey Burton (Chicago, 87) and Jared Cook (New Orleans, 87).

Tackle (RT/LT)

1. David Bakhtiari (LT, Green Bay), 97

2. Trent Williams (LT, Washington), 95

3. Tyron Smith (LT, Dallas), 94

4. Mitchell Schwartz (RT, Kansas City), 93

5. Andrew Whitworth (LT, LA Rams), 93

Left tackle is considered the most important position on the defensive line – what do you mean you’ve never seen The Blind Side?! – so fair play to Mitchell Schwartz for cracking this list despite playing on the right. Bakhtiari tops the list for the second year in a row, but Philly pair Lane Johnson (89) and Jason Peters (87), who both nabbed top-five slots last year, are demoted to 7th and 10th respectively.

Interior lineman (C/LG/RG)

1. Zack Martin (C, Dallas), 96

2=. Travis Frederick (C, Dallas) 94

2=. Jason Kelce (C, Philadelphia), 94

4=. David DeCastro (RG, Pittsburgh), 93

4=. Rodney Hudson (C, LA Raiders), 93

Madden 20 proves to be quite the year for the Kelce family: older sibling Travis topped the tight-end charts, and here’s little bro Jason sitting equal-second in the interior lineman countdown. No, Dolphins fans: sadly there isn’t a younger sister who can step in at quarterback. Note the paucity of left guards on the list: the best three are Ali Marpet (Tampa Bay, 88), Joel Bitonio (Cleveland, 87) and Quenton Nelson (Indianapolis, 87).

Defensive lineman (DT/LE/RE)

1. Aaron Donald (RE, LA Rams), 99

2. JJ Watt (LE, Houston), 97

3. Fletcher Cox (DT, Philadelphia), 96

4. Damon Harrison Sr (DT, Detroit), 95

5=. Calais Campbell (LE, Jacksonville), 92

5= Michael Pierce (DR, Baltimore), 92

Aaron Donald keeps JJ Watt off the mountaintop for the second year running, not that such news will phase Texans fans: their talisman still scores ratings of 99 awareness, 97 strength, 94 power moves and 97 tackling. Next men up in the top ten are Geno Atkins (DT, Cincinnati, 91), Myles Garrett (RE, Cleveland, 91), Cameron Jordan (LE, New Orleans, 91) and Kenny Clark (DT, Green Bay, 90).

Linebacker (MLB/ROLB/LOLB)

1=. Khalil Mack (LOLB, Chicago), 99

1=. Bobby Wagner (MLB, Seattle), 99

3. Luke Keuchly (MLB, Carolina), 98

4. Von Miller (LOLB, Denver), 97

5. Jadeveon Clowney (ROLB, Houston), 92

Khalil Mack came close to topping the pile at defensive lineman last year, but a move from Raiders to Bears – and corresponding position switch – sees him lead the NFL’s linebacker rankings instead. Bobby Wagner overtakes last year’s primo LB Luke Keuchly to share Mack’s gold medal. There’s a big drop from Von Miller in fourth to Jadeveon Clowney in fifth, with Lavonte David (MLB, Tampa Bay, 90) and Deion Jones (MLB, Atlanta, 90) narrowly missing out.

Defensive back (CB/SS/FS)

1. Jalen Ramsey (CB, Jacksonville), 96

2. Earl Thomas III (FS, Baltimore), 95

3=. Stephon Gilmore (CB, New England), 94

3=. Harrison Smith (SS, Minnesota), 94

5. Richard Sherman (CB, San Francisco), 93

It speaks volumes for New England’s ‘team-first’ approach that Gilmore is only the second Patriots player to appear on these top-five lists – despite them winning last season’s Super Bowl. (Unsurprisingly, the other is Tom Brady.) Gilmore can’t overhaul Jalen Ramsey from top spot, but those two and Sherman spearhead a strong CB class that also includes Patrick Peterson (Arizona, 92), Byron Jones (Dallas, 91) and Chris Harris Jr (Denver, 90).

Kicker/punter (K/P)

As befits a player who’s converted 237 of 263 field goal attempts for a 90.1% success rate, Justin Tucker is Madden 20’s outstanding special teamer – the ultimate marriage of thunder foot and twinkle toes. Only Graham Gano (K, Carolina, 79) and Brett Maher (K, Dallas, 74) have more kicking power than Tucker and Hecker, while Koch and Morstead boast impressive accuracy ratings of 96 and 95 respectively. Remember, guys: laces out.

