Live stream Tottenham vs Manchester United: watch the premier league online tonight no matter where you are

Undoubtedly one of the biggest games of the Premier League's restart, knowing how to live stream Tottenham vs Manchester United tonight is going to be a great way to soak up the Premier League's glorious return.

This is one of the first fixtures of the first weekend 'proper' of the remaining rounds of games and is a mouth-watering prospect with Jose Mourinho hosting his former employer and both striving for the top European football spots in the table. Both these teams have got quite used to Champions League football now, to say the least. Well, indeed, Manchester United as a club demands it, while Spurs have got very used to it over the course of the last 5-10 years or so. Both will be striving for it to attract the best players before the next season starts and so both will be going hell for leather in this game to get off on the right track. So a Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream is going to be ideal for all football fans who want t see two of the top English teams go at it.

Live stream Tottenham vs Manchester United The game between Spurs and Man Utd kicks off at 8.15pm BST/3.15pm ET/12.15pm PT on Friday, June 19. For quick directions, UK readers can head to Sky Sports, and US readers should try Sling TV's Blue package; it's great value, gets you NBC and NBCSN, and there's FREE 3-day trial.

Spurs were on a dodgy run of form before the season took the enforced break, and with players like Harry Kane injured and out, Son Heung Min away on national service, it looked like a tough end to the season. Now, however, the picture has changed massively for Spurs: the aforementioned players, and more, are available to play again, the break in the season has ended their poor run of form and they can now look to kick on to the end of the season starting afresh almost. Thus, despite there being no fans and the atmosphere being weird, they will be delighted to get going again, and Jose Mourinho will be desperate to get one over his former employers.

Manchester United, however, despite a very patchy most-of-season, really picked up the pace before lockdown with three wins and two draws from their last five games. Suddenly it looks as though everything is alright with Ole at the wheel - much to the chagrin of all fans who enjoy the Schadenfreude of Man Utd floundering a bit at times. Anyway, with only three points between them and Chelsea, Man Utd can now kick on and try to steal one of the Champions League positions in the table, something that a few months ago seemed very unlikely, and with Pogba, Rashford and Fernandes raring to go, they have the players to do so. And with Wolves and Sheffield United hot on their heels, they really won't want to let up at all in their pursuit for those top positions.

Finding out how to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United online is going to be a winning move for tonight's Premier League action, so let's get to work.

Read up on how to get a Premier League live stream set up to see you out for the rest of the season, and watch the action, no matter where you are

Live stream Tottenham vs Manchester United in the UK

Live stream Tottenham vs Manchester United in the US

NBC or Sling TV

US folks need access to NBC to get their Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream hit for the 3.15pm ET/12.15pm PT kickoff. The two passes - Matchday Pass at $39.99 or the Premier League Pass for $64.99 - are decent options, with the latter getting you a whole host of coverage including extended content, highlights, replays, analyses, and more. However, we would want to highlight streaming service Sling. You can currently get a FREE 3-day trial of Sling's $30-a-month, 'Sling Blue' package which includes NBC which will let you stream Tottenham vs Manchester United without paying at all - and giving you access to most of the first weekend's action. Remember, if you're outside of the States and want your usual NBC coverage to live stream Tottenham vs Manchester United then check out the VPN route to gain access to the action.

Live stream Tottenham vs Manchester United in Canada

DAZN

You've got to use DAZN to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United online if you're in Canada. The network will be showing all 380 fixtures live, and you can start off with a very tempting one-month FREE trial to get off the mark. This will roll on to a $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150 afterward. Kick-off time equates to 3.15pm ET/12.15pm PT for Canadians, and, once again, if you happen to be outside of Canada, you can use a VPN to access it like you were back there all along.

Live stream Tottenham vs Manchester United in Australia

Optus Sports

The Premier League is on Optus Sports for the remainder of the season in Australia so you'll need to head over there, and that's real easy if you have one of their packages already. However, if you just want to stream the Tottenham vs Manchester United match online or want to bag some of the Premier League action this summer, then going for one of their monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport is an excellent way to get access. For reference, you'll have to have an early start to live stream Tottenham vs Manchester United in Australia as kick-off is at 5.15am AEST on Saturday, June 20. And for those who are away from their usual Australian TV services, you can use a VPN as outlined above.



Live stream Tottenham vs Manchester United from wherever you are