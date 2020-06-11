Little Devil Inside re-emerges as a PS4 and PS5 console exclusive

Little Devil Inside was one of the most intriguing surprises from the PS5 Future of Gaming stream.

The trailer tells a two part story: one part follows an elderly man's pampered life, and the other part follows a monster hunter who works for him. Every scene of the hunter's desperate struggle to dispatch fearsome creatures and survive out in the wild is juxtaposed with the old man enjoying the comforts of the city, including flush toilets. I love the effect it creates, especially with how expressive the characters are. The hunter's giant, darting eyes as he's hiding from that overgrown Cheshire cat are my true next-gen selling point.

The trailer covers a lot of territory - from third-person combat to "schmeat" stores to scary horned figures - so here's the official synopsis to bring it all together: "Little Devil Inside is an action-adventure RPG with survival elements set in an atmospheric, semi-open world. The trailer reveals new scenes, monsters and glimpses of gameplay in various environments."

It's the first time I've seen it, though Little Devil Inside was first Kickstarted way back in 2015. It had a stretch goal for a Wii U version, if that helps contextualize it for you. Now it's finally coming to PS4 and PS5 as a timed console exclusive, along with a PC release. Developer Neostream isn't quite ready to put a release window on it yet, but hopefully it won't be too much longer.