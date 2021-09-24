Life is Strange: Remastered Collection release date set for February

The Life is Strange: Remastered Collection release date has been confirmed for February 1, 2022.

Square Enix has just announced the brand new release date for the Life is Strange collection earlier today, which bundles in both the original Life is Strange, and prequel adventure Life is Strange: Before the Storm. Both games will receive visual upgrades and enhancements to both characters and environments, as well as a complete lighting overhaul via a brand new game engine.

There's even brand new facial capture animation throughout the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection, so Max and Chloe's original adventure, and Chloe and Rachel's prequel series will look as good as possible on last-gen and new-gen machines alike next year.

This is the perfect starting point for anyone who's yet to experience the Life is Strange series, or for anyone who played the original series years ago and wants to revisit Arcadia Bay. The Life is Strange: Remastered Collection launches early next year on February 1 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and will be available via backwards compatibility for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

The Life is Strange: Remastered Collection was originally scheduled to launch earlier this month, alongside the brand new Life is Strange: True Colors, before being delayed out of 2021 entirely. True Colors follows the adventures of brand new protagonist Alex Chen, and it's the perfect way to whittle down the weeks until the Remastered Collection arrives. Head over to our full Life is Strange: True Colors review to see why we rewarded Square Enix's latest with a 4.5/5.

There's even a Life is Strange TV show in the works, and earlier this month it added Shawn Mendes in a producing role.