Life is Strange developer has six new games in production

Life is Strange and Tell Me Why developer Dontnod Entertainment is extremely busy, with six new games in production, and one new studio opening in Montreal.

Venture Beat recently interviewed studio CEO Oskar Guilbert about the future of Dontnod. "Our studio is growing, with six games in production now," Guilbert said. "Our recent releases have been very successful in terms of press reception and player reception. I’m very proud."

There's no clue as to what these games could be, however. Guilbert says that the opening of the Montreal studio allows Dontnod to work on more narrative-driven games, and the projects themselves are mysteriously referred to as Project 8, Project 9, Project 10, and so on.

As for the new Montreal studio itself, it's headed up by Dontnod executive producer Luc Baghadoust and creative director Michel Koch. Both developers are accompanied by staff that previously worked on both Life is Strange games, but the team in Montreal will be working on a brand new IP.

It's been a busy time for Dontnod Entertainment, even outside of opening a brand new studio. The developer released the episodic narrative adventure Tell Me Why in partnership with Xbox earlier this year, and adventure game Twin Mirror is launching next month. There's plenty more on the way for the developer, and I'm sure many are hoping a return to the Life is Strange series is on the cards.

For a full list of all the games still set to launch throughout the remainder of this year alongside Twin Mirror, head over to our new games 2020 guide for more.