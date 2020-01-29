Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga Cheats: How to unlock extra characters, abilities, and more

If you're travelling to a galaxy far, far away in search of elusive bricks, then knowing some Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga cheats can help you gather them up a lot quicker. The Complete Saga is actually a combination of two games, Lego Star Wars: The Video Game and the follow up Lego Star Wars 2: The Original Trilogy, the latter of which was included as one of the Xbox Games with Gold in January 2020. As with many Lego games, there are cheat codes you can enter in the menu to unlock characters, vehicles, abilities and red bricks, giving you a shortcut to these items or providing access to exclusive content. There are a surprisingly large number of Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga cheats available, so read on for all the details.
Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga Cheat Codes
At the start of the game, go to the bar in the Mos Eisley Cantina and you will be able to select "Enter Code". Type in any of the following Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga cheat codes to unlock lots of extras:
Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga Character Unlock Codes
- 4-LOM - DVY683
- Aayla Secura - ECU428
- Adi Mundi - MUN486
- Admiral Ackbar - ACK646
- Anakin Skywalker (Ghost) - HJI667
- Battle Droid - AUJ261
- Battle Droid (Commander) - KPF958
- Battle Droid (Geonosis) - NJK995
- Battle Droid (Security) - HWY633
- Beach Trooper - BHH538
- Ben Kenobi (Ghost) - BENGH8
- Bespin Guard - CDT859
- Bib Fortuna - MMN372
- Boba Fett - BOBA00
- Boba Fett (Boy) - GGF539
- Boss Nass - HHY697
- Bossk - HYR849
- Captain Tarpals - QRN714
- Clone - BDE289
- Clone (Episode 3) - VCT533
- Clone (Episode 3 Pilot) - XXD447
- Clone (Episode 3 Swamp) - QYD793
- Clone (Episode 3 Walker) - NBU753
- Count Dooku - DDD748
- Darth Maul - EUK421
- Death Star Trooper - NJK912
- Dengar - GAR945
- Dexter Jettster - JJU782
- Disguised Clone - CCH677
- Droideka - XCT333
- The Emperor - EMP666
- Ewok - EWK785
- Gamorrean Guard - NNM784
- General Grevious - PMN576
- Geonosian - HJY732
- Grand Moff Tarkin - VYY985
- Greedo - ZZR636
- Grievous' Bodyguard - JHU423
- Han Solo (Hood) - KLA621
- IG-88 - GIJ989
- Imperial Guard - GUA850
- Imperial Officer - KLP412
- Imperial Shuttle Pilot - BKJ857
- Imperial Spy - YZFR1K
- Jango Fett - KLJ897
- Jawa - NVU859
- Ki-Adi Mundi - MUN486
- Kit Fisto - TFI888
- Lama Su - KLG412
- Lobot - BVH785
- Luke Skywalker (Hoth) - TTY463
- Luminara - LUM521
- Mace Windu (Episode 3) - JKD867
- Padme - VBJ322
- Palace Guard - PPP555
- Pit Droid - RTD428
- Plo Koon - PLK689
- Princess Leia (Prisoner) - QQY843
- R2-Q5 Droid - EVILR2
- Rebel Pilot - BKL123
- Rebel Trooper - DHV940
- Rebel Trooper (Hoth) - GHR673
- Royal Guard - YUF634
- Sandtrooper - CBR954
- Shaak Ti - KIT766
- Skiff Guard - BYU785
- Snowtrooper - HVT573
- Stormtrooper - NBN431
- Super Battle Droid - HDD733
- Taun We - PRX482
- TIE Fighter Pilot - BBR334
- Tusken Raider - YYR778
- Ugnaught - CGF754
- Watto - PLL967
- Wookiee - BWK887
- Yoda (Ghost) - VVV429
- Zam Wesell - 584HJF
Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga Vehicle Unlock Codes
- Clone Arcfighter - NNB674
- Droid Tri-Fighter - AAB123
- Imperial Shuttle - HUT845
- Sebulba's Pod - THY432
- TIE Bomber - HJH848
- TIE Fighter - DBH897
- TIE Fighter (Darth Vader) - BVNJ84
- TIE Interceptor - INT729
- Vulture Droid - BDC866
- Zam's Speeder - UUU875
Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga Ability and Power Brick Unlock Codes
- Bounty Hunter Rockets - BKJ462
- Character Studs - DHY782
- Dark Side - DRK328
- Deflect Bolts - BNL435
- Disarm Troopers - HJU848
- Disguise - BRJ437
- Exploding Blaster Bolts - EXP912
- Fast Build - KJU233
- Fast Force - BYY492
- Force Grapple Leap - CLZ738
- Force Pull - PUL966
- Infinite Torpedoes - NUJ866
- Invincibility - HS9K44
- Minikit Detector - FBM152
- Perfect Deflect - PER894
- Poo Money - PMN904
- Power Brick Detector - FBM834
- Regenerate Hearts - 528HBB
- Score x2 - HBF899
- Score x4 - DQY857
- Score x6 - NMP499
- Score x8 - XXY99G
- Score x10 - VXZ123
- Self Destruct - DRX444
- Stud Magnet - VXZ193
- Super Astromech - R2D222
- Super Blasters - HHD647
- Super Ewok Catapult - ERF893
- Super Gonk - SPRGNK
- Super Jedi Slam - SLM768
- Super Lightsabers - GHL978
- Super Slap - 294NMB
- Super Thermal Detonator - THE931
- Super Zapper - DFY111
- Tractor Beam - 53NKH3
- Vehicle Smart Bomb - SMA293
- Walkie Talkie Disable - JKJ589
Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga Secret Unlocks
In addition to all the characters and vehicles you can unlock using the cheat codes above, there are two more items you can add to your roster:
Unlock Indiana Jones
Go into the "Bonus" doorway in the Cantina, then go through the door marked "Trailers" and watch the trailer for "Lego Indiana Jones". You can then buy him for 50,000 studs.
Unlock Slave 1
To unlock Boba Fett's Slave 1 ship you need to complete all 36 minikit collection missions, which means finding all 360 minikits hidden around the game. Good luck and happy hunting!