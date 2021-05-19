Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Amiibo allows Link to fly around Skyloft at the tap of a joystick

A Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Amiibo of Zelda and Loftwing has been announced.

Releasing alongside The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD in July 2021, this pretty Amiibo won’t just make a nice addition to your collection, it also has an incredibly practical use in-game too, as you can use it to fast travel.

The majority of Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword takes place either on the floating island of Skyloft or in the clouds above it. To travel between the two, players previously had to access a designated savepoint. However, with this latest Amiibo Link will be able to fast travel at the tap of a joystick.

With the help of spirit Fi, Link can switch between land and sky wherever he is in the game, including dungeons. Not only this, once Link has done what he needs to in the sky, players can also utilize the Amiibo again to return back to exactly where they were on the surface before they ascended. Which makes shopping for last minute supplies just that little bit easier.

Zelda and Loftwing will now join the other Legend of Zelda Amiibo figures which currently includes: cute Link from The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening , multiple versions of Link from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate , several varieties of Link, Zelda, and plenty of other characters from Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild , Twilight Princess Link, Majora’s Mask Link, Ocarina of Time Link, and finally, Toon Link and Zelda from Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker - just to mention a few.

The Legend of Zelda series isn’t the only one to receive Amiibos either as pretty much every mainline Nintendo series has them too, from Animal Crossing: New Horizons , Fire Emblem: Three Houses , Splatoon 2 , not forgetting literally every Super Mario character you can think of.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is set to release alongside the new Amiibo on July 16, 2021 for the Nintendo Switch.