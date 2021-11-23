Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild modder gives Link the worst sunburn of his life

A Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild modder has decided to push Link’s sun tolerance to its limit giving the poor kid third-degree burns all over his body.

As shared in the Breath of the Wild subreddit , it turns out Link can actually get a slight sunburn when visiting hot climates - mainly the Gerudo Desert. One modder decided to push this to its limits however sharing a shot of Link with his sunburn mechanic turned up to 10%, 6% more than the usual 4% that it is locked to in the game.

They didn’t stop there though, as YouTuber Postposterous shared a video of them pushing this as far as 100% on their channel, literally charring Link’s skin in the process. By the look on Link’s face, that was extremely painful. Please be aware that the following video contains footage some readers may find distressing, and that the colour of Link's skin is changed significantly by the process.

The sun isn’t the only thing that can damage Link’s skin either, as discussed in the comments of the Reddit post, Link can get frostbite in the colder climates too. Going from the comments section of both the video and Reddit post, many fans didn’t know there was a sunburn mechanic at all. Let alone that it could be turned up to 100% with the right mod.

This is just another thing we can file under 'four years on and we’ve only just discovered this in Breath of the Wild.' Other examples of this include finding out that Guardians can drown , there's a piece of hidden Zelda dialogue , and a seemingly undiscovered updraft trick pulled off with the use of a few chilli peppers .