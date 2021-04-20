Latest Xbox Insider update lets you see which games are in Quick Resume mode

The latest Xbox Update Preview has added the ability to see all your Quick Resume game save states.

The patch notes for the new Xbox Update Preview coming to Alpha Skip-Ahead Xbox Insiders has been revealed by Microsoft on Xbox Wire , and it contains a long-awaited update to the Quick Resume system for Xbox consoles.

Xbox users will now be able to access a folder that shows all games currently suspended in the Quick Resume state. The update is available for all Xbox consoles including Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S , along with Xbox One models.

Xbox Quick Resume allows you to keep multiple games active at once, letting you instantly start back up where you left off without needing to sit through the load-up process each time. It’s a great feature, but up until now Xbox users have had no idea whether a game was in that state or not. This new feature will let you know exactly what games you have suspended and awaiting your return. Alongside this, the Guide will now indicate if the game you’re currently playing is compatible with Quick Resume.

There are some other changes in this update, including the addition of audio passthrough support for media apps, and some fixes to a few system bugs. You can see the full changelog below in the Xbox Wire post.

This update is only currently available for Xbox Insiders, who are people who have signed up to beta test future releases. You get early access to new features, but you also have to put up with a few extra bugs, so if you value a smooth gaming experience, it’s probably best to wait for this in the main system update.