Last Night in Soho trailer teases Anya Taylor-Joy's new horror movie

The first Last Night in Soho trailer has arrived, showcasing Edgar Wright's new film.

What may be surprising is the lack of laughs within the tease – Wright's movies are either comedies or punctuated with comedy, yet Last Night in Soho appears to be a straightforward psychological horror.

Thomas McKenzie plays Eloise, a young wannabe fashion designer who moves from the countryside to London. While studying in the capital, Eloise becomes somehow entwined with the life of Sandy, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, a singer from the '60s. things quickly turn from fun to terrifying...

Alongside McKenzie and Taylor-Joy, the movie also stars Matt Smith, Jessie Mei Li, and Terence Stamp. It also features the final performances of both Diana Rigg and Margaret Nolan, who both passed away in 2020.

Wright has another new release this year – The Sparks Brothers, a documentary about the pop duo Sparks – but Last Night in Soho is his first fictional big-screen project since 2017's Baby Driver. He also produced the movie and co-wrote the script with 1917 screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

As for the movie's stars, Taylor-Joy has had a busy 12 months – she won a Golden Globe for her performance in the Netflix limited series The Queen's Gambit and was also nominated for her role in the period drama Emma. McKenzie, meanwhile, recently starred in Jojo Rabbit and The True History of the Kelly Gang.

Last Night in Soho was originally supposed to be released in September 2020, before being delayed to April 2021, and delayed once more to October 22, 2021. While we wait for the movie to arrive on the big screen, check out our list of the other upcoming movie release dates you should be getting excited about.