King in Black temporary tattoos coming from Marvel

Jason Aaron got a real tattoo for the War of the Realms event, and for Marvel's upcoming King in Black event they are encouraging fans to get tattoos - well, temporary tattoos.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel is sending out 25-pack bundles of the temporary tattoos to retailers, with every comic book store guaranteed to receive at least one bundle - with an additional one through in for every 25 copies of the main King in Black #1 cover they order.

For fans who for some reason might want an entire bundle to themselves, Marvel is selling them to retailers at $10 per bundle. If you buy a whole bundle and put them on your body, make sure to send Newsarama a picture! (Donny Cates, this goes for you as well!)

Unfortunately, Marvel hasn't shared an image of what the tattoos will look like - possibly the Knull spiral?

"After a campaign across the galaxy, Knull's death march arrives to Earth and, worse yet, he hasn't come alone!" reads Marvel's official description of King In Black #1. "With an army of hundreds of thousands of symbiote dragons at his command, the King in Black is a force unlike any Earth's heroes have ever faced."

The deadline for ordering the King in Black temporary tattoos is November 2, with expected arrival in stores December 2 - the same day King in Black #1 (of 5) goes on sale.

Get up to speed on this event with Newsarama's guide to all-things King in Black.