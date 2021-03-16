Killing Eve to end after season 4 with potential spin-offs in the works

Killing Eve is set to end after season 4, BBC America has confirmed. However, the end may not quite be in sight yet – a number of potential spin-offs are reportedly in the works, with the aim to further explore the world created in the series (although who, or what, these spin-offs might center around has yet to be announced).

The show was renewed for season 4 in January 2020, but production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and filming for the upcoming eight-episode season is now due to start this summer. It will see Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer reprise their roles as former intelligence agent Eve and assassin Villanelle, who are still embroiled in a mutually obsessive game of cat and mouse. Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, and Owen McDonnell also star.

The critically acclaimed show is keeping up its tradition of appointing a new showrunner for every season – Laura Neal will serve as the head writer, showrunner, and executive producer on season 4, following in the footsteps of Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell, and Suzanne Heathcote.

"Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon,” Oh said in a statement. “I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season."

"Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride," Comer echoed. "Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!"