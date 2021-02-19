Zack Snyder's Justice League gets international release date

We've been wondering for a little while when Zack Snyder's Justice League would be released outside of North America. Indeed, there were some signs we would be waiting a little while longer here in Europe to see the director's cut.

However, some good news: Snyder has revealed that the majority of countries outside of the United States can expect his new version of Justice League – better known as the Snyder Cut – on the same day it's being released on HBO Max. That date is March 18. There are three exceptions, and they are China, France, and Japan, where a release date is still to be confirmed.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be available worldwide in all markets on the same day as in the U.S. on March 18 via on-demand, digital download, linear, or streaming. #SnyderCut #SnydercutWorldwide (1/2) pic.twitter.com/WPdr5wXgtaFebruary 19, 2021

Zack Snyder's Justice League – a four-hour recut of the already-released movie – will be available to rent on various VOD services. There are no specifics just yet for individual areas, though we can likely expect to be able to rent the movie on services such as the Apple and Amazon stores.

This marks a dramatic change from the release schedules for other HBO Max exclusives such as Locked Down, Judas and the Black Messiah, and The Little Things. Those movies are currently streaming in the United States, yet have not been released in many other territories. In the UK, for instance, they are still expected to reach cinemas at some stage in the future. Whether this is a sign that Warner Bros has changed tact remains to be seen.

