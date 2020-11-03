Ray Fisher reveals only one Cyborg scene shot by Zack Snyder made it into the original Justice League

By the time Justice League finally arrived in cinemas, the movie barely resembled Zack Snyder's original vision. According to Cyborg actor Ray Fisher, so much was changed by Joss Whedon – who replaced Snyder as director following a family tragedy – that only one scene featuring his character was not from the reshoots.

"Some things were, like, similar with the reshoots as what we did with the original, and so it’s hard to, like, tell with certain shots of other people for scenes that I wasn’t there for," he told the Geek House Show podcast.

"But what I can tell you from my character, and for what you saw in the theatrical version, that every single scene with the exception of the Gotham City police rooftop scene with Commissioner Gordon and Batman and Flash and all that… every single scene that I’m in was reshot. I reshot almost the entire film with my end. As far as other people’s stuff where I wasn’t there, I can’t really tell you."

The scene Fisher appears to be referencing sees the Justice League assemble on the rooftop of Gotham's police department as Jim Gordan reveals that Paradeamons have been attacking civilians. There's a slightly comic, un-Snyder tone to the scene, which was presumably edited by Whedon.

Zack Snyder is currently working on a revamped version of Justice League, currently titled Zack Snyder's Justice League. The movie is being changed into a four-part HBO series, and Fisher's Cyborg is said to be the "heart" of the new version.

In other recent Snyder Cut news, Ray Porter – who originally filmed scenes for Justice League alongside Snyder as Darkseid – has spoken about his desire to continue the villain's journey beyond the new version of Justice League. The Snyder Cut has no release date other than a tentative 2021. While we wait for the Snyder Cut, be sure to check out the best superhero movies of all time.