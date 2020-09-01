Jurassic World: Dominion will see Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern go face-to-face with new "prehistoric creatures"

Jeff Goldblum has revealed the first details of his Jurassic World: Dominion scenes that he has filmed with returning Jurassic Park cast members Sam Neill and Laura Dern.

Goldblum, speaking to Insider, confirmed that they’re currently filming in London – and he, Neill, and Dern will be confronting never-before-seen “prehistoric creatures.”

"The first thing that we shot... it was a scene with me and Laura Dern and Sam Neil and we were — I can't tell you much — but we were all day in a very tight, enclosed space. You'll see — it's a mystery you'll solve when you see [the movie.],” Goldblum teased.

Expanding upon the squashed scene, Goldblum said it’ll introduce a new pack of… something. He didn’t specifically namecheck any dinosaurs, which is interesting in itself, but the creatures will certainly be new to the franchise.

“The three of us were in a tiny little space and we were being menaced by — I can't even tell you — a surprising faction of prehistoric creatures that you've never seen before,” Goldblum said.

The trio were confirmed to reprise their iconic roles for the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy, directed by Colin Trevorrow, last year. Neill marked his return to set with a picture of his trusty, iconic hat, while another set photo has revealed that Dominion will likely have ties to the original Jurassic Park trilogy outside of its returning cast members.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set for release worldwide on June 11, 2021.

