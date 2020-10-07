Jurassic World: Dominion delayed a year as first official poster revealed

In yet another round of release date delays, Jurassic World: Dominion won’t reach the big screen until June 10, 2022 – a year later than originally planned.

Director Colin Trevorrow shared the news on Twitter, writing: “For the past three months, I’ve worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world. Even though we’ll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let’s stay healthy and take care of each other until then.”

Treverrow’s tweet also gave us the first glimpse of the movie’s poster – simple but bold, it shows the iconic franchise logo encased in amber. Treverrow returns to the director’s chair after helming 2015’s Jurassic World, the movie that revived the franchise after 14 years lying dormant. He also co-wrote its 2018 sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The sixth instalment of the franchise, Jurassic World: Dominion will see Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard resume their roles as Velociraptor handler Owen Grady and the park’s operations manager Claire Dearing. Jurassic Park alumni Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill are also set to reprise their iconic characters from the original movie.

The movie had to suspend filming in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it was one of the first blockbusters to resume production (although filming hasn’t quite wrapped yet). Universal has reportedly been working hard to keep the movie’s cast and crew safe on set, including frequent testing and temperature checks. The cast have also been isolated in a hotel as an extra precaution – yet with all the ongoing delays, it will still be a while yet until we see Velociraptors on our screens again.

