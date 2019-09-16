Jurassic World 3 prequel Battle at Big Rock features dinosaurs running amok

We have some time to wait until Jurassic World 3 reaches cinemas June 11, 2021. To tide us over until then, director Colin Trevorrow, who helmed the first Jurassic World movie, has released a dinosaur-filled short film free onto the internet.

Titled Battle at Big Rock, the short film – which takes part after the events of Fallen Kingdom – sees a family camping in a wooded area somewhere in Northern California (though the filming location was actually Ireland). The three children and two parents sit down for dinner in a campervan when everything suddenly goes wrong – a battle between dinosaurs (a group of Nasutoceratops and a single, terrifying Allosaurus) takes place just outside their window and eventually crashes straight into their home. Watch the action-packed film, which ends with a montage of funny clips featuring humans being terrorised by dinos, above.

Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing may not show up, but André Holland and Natalie Martinez do a great job with their limited screen time, making for a rip-roaring quick dip back into the world of Jurassic Park.

We know relatively little about Jurassic World 3, which does not have an official title just yet. However, Trevorrow – who was once scheduled to direct Star Wars 9 before being replaced by J.J. Abrams – has teased that the movie will play more like the original Jurassic Park han any of the other sequels, due to the sequel not focussing on genetically modified dinosaurs. Filming on Jurassic World 3 commences next year.