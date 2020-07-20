Popular

Jurassic Park trilogy finds a way back to US Netflix next month

By

Get your Dr. Grant, Dr. Sattler, and Dr. Malcolm fix in August

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The original Jurassic Park trilogy is returning to US Netflix in all its roaring glory on August 1.

The trio of dino movies is currently on NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock, but will leave the service on July 31 and head to Netflix. If you haven't seen the trilogy, which includes 1993's Jurassic Park, 1997's The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and 2001's Jurassic Park 3 then you need to sit your butt down and watch it ASAP. 

The first Jurassic Park is a masterpiece, with giant dinosaur puppets used more often than CGI in a masterclass of practical effects. The story, based off the Michael Crichton novel, is sold with gusto by a cast that includes Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Samuel L. Jackson, and Richard Attenborough. It'll have you glued to the seat of your Jurassic Park-themed Jeep - and it's highly quotable (seriously, good luck getting these lines out of your head).

And while the other two movies aren't as epic as the original, they're both great action films with star-studded casts. The Lost World sees Goldblum reprise his role as Dr. Ian Malcom alongside Julianne Moore and Vince Vaughan. Jurassic Park 3 brings Neill back as Allen Grant, who's roped into returning to the isle of dinos by Tea Leoni and William H. Macy. 

With Jurassic World 3: Dominion in production, and confirmation that Neill, Dern, and Goldblum will return with sizable roles, now's the time to head back to Isla Nubar and Isla Sorna. Spare no expense (or time), and let's watch some dinos eat people.

Jurassic World 3: Dominion was one of the first major productions to restart filming. 

Alyssa Mercante

Brooklyn-based Editor and mother of two rescue cats, Radgie and Riot. After years spent in and out of academia and toiling over freelance work, with a two-year stint as Associate Editor at a tech startup, I am now doing what I love for a living. That includes sailing to every question mark in The Witcher 3, emoting out of dropships in Apex Legends, and arguing over Star Wars lore. 