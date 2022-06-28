Jodie Foster and Kali Reis will star in True Detective season 4

HBO has given a series order to True Detective: Night Country, the fourth season of the network's hit show, and cast world champion boxer Kali Reis to star alongside Jodie Foster.

True Detective is an anthology crime drama, with each season featuring a new cast and storyline. Season 4 stars Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) who are tasked with solving the mystery of six men who, while operating the Tsalal Artice Research Station in Ennis, Alaska, simply vanish without a trace. Danvers and Navarro will be forced to confront their own darkness, and dig into the haunting truths that lie underneath the ice.

Issa Lopez, best known for her 2017 horror Tigers Are Not Afraid (which won dozens of awards including Best Horror Director at Fantastic Fest), is set to serve as showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer. Foster has also signed on to executive produce.

Reis, a professional boxer who holds several titles, made her film debut as Kaylee in Catch the Fast One, a 2021 thriller written, directed, and produced by Josef Kubota Wladyka, and executive produced by Darren Aronofsky. She won the Jury Award for Best Actress at the 2021 Newport Beach Film Festival and was nominated for Best Female Lead at the 37th Independent Spirit Awards.

Foster hasn't starred in an onscreen detective role since 1990's The Silence of the Lambs, for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her immersive performance as FBI agent Clarice Starling.

Filming for True Detective: Night Country is set to begin soon in Iceland.