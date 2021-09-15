Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter says she's dying to play the character again

Krysten Ritter, star of the Marvel TV show Jessica Jones, has expressed her enthusiasm for reprising the role if the opportunity ever arose, saying she would "be there in a flash."

Ritter played the titular protagonist of the Netflix series, a former superhero who gives it all up to open a private detective agency in New York City after an incident with villain Kilgrave (David Tennant) causes her to accidentally kill someone.

"I would absolutely just die to play Jessica again," Ritter said in an interview with ScreenRant . "I had the best time doing it and I just love her so much. I'm so proud of that character. Not only because it was like a great role and she's such a bad-ass, but that character has really resonated with people in a way that I don't know who else has. Really, really resonated with women and girls, trauma survivors. It's just so, so big and such a thing I'm so grateful to have been a part of. So if there's ever an opportunity for me to put on those boots, I will be there in a flash."

Jessica Jones ran for three seasons between 2015 and 2019. It was canceled ahead of its third season by Netflix, along with the streamer's other Marvel shows Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher, after its contract with Marvel Television expired and was taken over by Marvel Studios. She will next appear in the movie Nightbooks.