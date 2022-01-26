Jamie Lee Curtis reveals first look at Laurie Strode in Halloween Ends

Jamie Lee Curtis has shared the first look at Laurie Strode in upcoming horror threequel Halloween Ends.

While Laurie spent most of Halloween Kills confined to a hospital bed after the brutal events of 2018's Halloween, it looks like she's back and ready for action in the picture, which Curtis posted to Instagram with the caption "OLD DOG NEW TRICKS."

Details on Halloween Ends are scarce, but Halloween Kills saw plenty of characters meet the wrong end of Michael Myers' knife – and one death in particular came as a huge shock. Laurie's daughter, Karen (Judy Greer), was killed by the Boogeyman just before the credits rolled.

"Well, if you look at where Laurie Strode went from 1978 over the next 40 years, we found the person in a very different state than we'd left her," director David Gordon Green told GamesRadar+ in 2021 of Laurie's emotional state in Halloween Ends. "And the most enjoyable characters to write and watch are the ones that evolve and go through change. There'll be a lot of unexpected character evolution in the next one, and that's because processing grief and tragedy and a massacre like this can only go in any number of infinite directions. And so we just get to pick one and take that journey with her."

Also joining Curtis in the movie is Andi Matichak as Allyson Strode, Laurie's granddaughter, and Kyle Richards returns as Lindsey Wallace after reprising her role from the '78 original in Halloween Kills. Green returns to direct.

Halloween Ends releases in theaters this October 14. While you wait, check out our guide to all of 2022's other major movie release dates to get planning those theater trips.