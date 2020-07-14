James Gunn wants to see Scooby-Doo team up with the Suicide Squad

James Gunn wants to see a crossover between The Suicide Squad and Scooby-Doo – something we now desperately need to happen ASAP.

The Guardians of the Galaxy director teased the possibility in response to a fan on Twitter who suggested a Scooby-Doo and Rocket Raccoon spin-off. “Scooby & the Guardians might be unlikely considering it’s Warners/Disney. But, you know, an animated Mystery Ink/The Suicide Squad film is always possible,” Gunn tweeted.

He added in a second tweet that he credits Scooby-Doo with nurturing his “love of postmodern, incongruous-but-beautiful mash-ups,” along with an image of Batman’s appearance in the animated series.

I mean, this was my favorite thing as a kid which, along with Abbott & Costello vs. Frankenstein, nurtured my love of postmodern, incongruous-but-beautiful mash-ups. pic.twitter.com/HSFpFAqrjxJuly 13, 2020

The director's latest project will see him jump ship from Marvel to DC with the upcoming sequel (prequel? reboot? Honestly, we're not sure) The Suicide Squad. The movie is currently due for release August 6, 2021.

“Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move,” Gunn tweeted back in April. “We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine.”

It's likely that we'll get to see something from the movie at DC's huge online event this August. The DC Fandome will be accessible to anyone and everyone for 24 hours on August 22, offering fans a look at their biggest movies, TV shows, and comics coming over the next few years.

