James Gunn says his "favorite four minutes" he's ever filmed is a Harley Quinn action scene in The Suicide Squad

James Gunn has praised Margot Robbie and teased a huge action scene for Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad.

"[Robbie] can do anything. Or I thought she could do anything. And then one day she had to sing and I said, 'OK, well you can do everything but one thing.' But she's such a great actress. She embodies the character. She's able to do the comedy. She's able to do the drama. And physically, she is a pure athlete and is able to do these stunts in such a graceful, magnificent, beautiful way," Gunn told the Associated Press.

"And so I wrote the biggest action scene I've ever done all around [Robbie's character] Harley, and it was so fun to create just on every level from working with the stunt guys all the way through to working with her. It's probably my favorite four minutes of film I've ever shot before," the director continued.

On Twitter, he added: "This is true. Not only the most fun I've ever had on set, and the most impressed I ever was with a performer, it's probably the coolest action sequence I've ever shot."

While not much is known about the plot of the soft-reboot/sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad yet, it is clear that the titular Task Force X will be going up against the alien Starro, a giant, starfish-looking creature that can control minds.

Gunn has hinted that anyone can die in the movie: "No character was protected by DC. They gave me carte blanche to do what I wanted. That was one of the things we agreed to before I came to work for them. I wasn't looking for shock value but I wanted the audience to know anything could happen." He's also recently revealed that "almost all" of the characters will die. Maybe we should be taking that "don't get too attached" tagline seriously...

The Suicide Squad releases this August 6 in theaters and simultaneously on HBO Max.