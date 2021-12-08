James Bond producer says Daniel Craig's replacement will be a British man of any ethnicity

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has spoken about the future of 007 after No Time to Die saw Daniel Craig's last outing in the franchise. There's been plenty of speculation on the topic, but Broccoli has narrowed things down (sort of) – she thinks Craig's replacement will be a British man of any ethnicity.

"I think it will be a man because I don’t think a woman should play James Bond," she told The Hollywood Reporter . "I believe in making characters for women and not just having women play men’s roles. I don’t think there are enough great roles for women, and it’s very important to me that we make movies for women about women. He should be British, so British can be any [ethnicity or race]."

Broccoli also revealed that she would love to work with No Time to Die director Cary Fukunaga again. "We love Cary. He’s done an exceptional job," she added. "I don’t have any idea whether he’d do another one. I think he did this because he wanted a challenge, and he sure pulled it off. But I’m not sure if he’d do another one. We’d love to work with him again."

However, it looks like any Bond spin-offs remain off the table. "Sure, there are other main characters like M and Q and all that," Broccoli said. "But we haven’t really wanted to make a Bond film without Bond. It would be like making Hamlet without Hamlet."