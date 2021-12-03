Jack Reacher opens a beer with his bicep in first trailer for the Amazon series

Amazon Prime's Jack Reacher series has an action-packed first trailer.

In the footage, Alan Ritchson's Reacher cracks jokes, breaks out of zip ties, beats up a ton of people, and caps it all off by opening a beer bottle with his bicep. "Payback, justice, vengeance, looking for the whole gang," Reacher says in the trailer – the series will see the former military police investigator falsely arrested for murder, then help the local police investigate a criminal conspiracy as he tries to clear his name. Season 1 is based on Lee Child's Killing Floor novel, the first published book in the Jack Reacher series.

Jack Reacher was previously brought to screen in 2012 by Christopher McQuarrie, who wrote and directed the movie. Tom Cruise starred as Reacher, while Rosamund Pike, Werner Herzog, David Oyelowo, and Richard Jenkins were also part of the cast. A sequel titled Jack Reacher: Never Go Back followed in 2016, also with Cruise, but directed by Edward Zwick. McQuarrie produced the sequel film, and serves as an executive producer along with Child on the Amazon series.

"I'll say that we're gonna be doing a book a season, so the first season will be the first book," Ritchson told Collider back in March. "I think that's such a great way to do this. I can see why it'd be exciting as a film, but the slow burn is what I love so much about the books. The way that he goes down the checklist and picks apart these cases, you need time. It's okay to enjoy that. I think spending a season on each book is gonna be really enjoyable for audiences."

Reacher arrives on Amazon Prime Video this February 4. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best shows on Amazon Prime to fill out your watchlist.