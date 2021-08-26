Interview With The Vampire series casts Game of Thrones' Jacob Anderson as Louis

The Interview With The Vampire TV series has found its Louis in Game of Thrones actor Jacob Anderson.

Anderson, who rose to fame as the Unsullied commander Grey Worm on Game of Thrones from season 3 through to season 8, is set to tackle the role made famous by Brad Pitt in the 1994 movie adaptation. Anderson will be joined by his Game of Thrones director Alan Taylor, who recently signed on to helm the first two episodes of the series.

Louis de Pointe du Lac, a centuries-old vampire who was once a plantation owner, is the focus of Ann Rice's source novel. The book follows Louis across the centuries as he wanders the planet entrenched in misery, bound to his fate as a vampire and yet disgusted with his lifestyle.

Luckily, his sire, Lestat, – who will be played by the recently cast Sam Reid – is by his side to both delight and irritate him in equal measure. Naturally, it'll be interesting to see who is cast as the cheeky child Claudia, played by a pre-teen Kirsten Dunst in the earlier adaptation, whose bloodlust matches Lestat and frightens Louis.

This latest version of Interview with the Vampire is part of AMC Networks plans to bring Ann Rice's prolific back catalog of vampire novels to the screen . Last year, the network snapped up the rights to 18 of the author's books, with Interview set to be the beginning of a small-screen Rice universe.

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul producer Mark Johnson will oversee the entire affair, with Rolin Jones (HBO's Perry Mason) on board as creator, showrunner and writer of the Interview with a Vampire series. "We know how much this book and the ones that follow mean to their massive fan base. We feel you over our shoulders as we tend the Savage Garden," Jones said at the time of the show's announcement. "Louis and Lestat are coming out of hiding and we can’t wait to reunite them with you."

The eight-episode Interview with the Vampire show debuts on AMC Networks sometime in 2022. Until then, get up to speed on the big-screen bloodsuckers we enjoy the most, in our rundown of the best vampire movies.