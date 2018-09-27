"I can’t wait for Kevin Feige to retcon X-Men" – The Dark Phoenix trailer is here and opinion is… mixed

The first X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer is here. Oh boy. It’s the last movie in the series before the X-Men rights go over to you-know-who. This is it after 19 years and there’s just so much to take in: Jean Grey gone bad; a possible Magneto team-up with one of the purest X-Men, a probable big death, and so much more.

The internet, as ever, has come prepared with its laundry list of hot takes and overreactions about the Dark Phoenix trailer. Let’s take a look at some of them, shall we?

This is the end

Welp. A lot of fans aren’t taking the fact that the Dark Phoenix trailer is the beginning of the end for Fox’s X-Men output very well at all. Sad face.

Dawg i really just got done tearing up. The final X-Men film 19 years in. What an achievement no matter if i like the movie or not. Im going to miss all of this man. What fox has done with the X-MEN will always be a soft spot in my heart until i pass. https://t.co/Joq7iNXKrVSeptember 27, 2018

Jennifer Lawrence's mystique as an X-Man and Jennifer Lawrence in general is my only conplaint in the new X-Men trailer. Everything else I'm looking forward to. Sad it's the end before MCU ruin it. Still Can't wait to see Cyclops blossom into the iconic #XMen Leader we all know.September 27, 2018

X-Men fans right now #DarkPhoenix pic.twitter.com/jvSWGkMaroSeptember 27, 2018

Jean Grey as the focus: good or bad?

This one’s going to split opinion right down the middle. Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner is back again as Jean Grey – and the Phoenix Force seems to have gotten its mitts on her, as she looks suitably evil throughout the trailer. That’s not even taking into account Jessica Chastain’s character and her nefarious influence. Still, some fans aren’t convinced.

Sophie Turner is going to lift this film to new heights. The perfect swan song to the Fox X-men Universe. #DarkPhoenix pic.twitter.com/13lgyPu4BUSeptember 27, 2018

As a long-time X-Men fan, #DarkPhoenix just doesn’t excite me. Sophie Turner’s Jean Grey was weak, bland, and utterly atrocious in X-Men Apocalypse. Not sure I can watch an entire movie centered around her 😒September 27, 2018

X-Men got the casting right for Xavier and Magneto, but everyone else is badSeptember 27, 2018

Costume drama

One thing is for certain: no one’s a big believer in these X-Men costumes. Far from carrying the sheen of previous movies, these look downright ropey.

How can a big budget movie like X-Men: Dark Phoenix have such CHEAP looking costumes? It’s just not believable. pic.twitter.com/kxvBM9GRzWSeptember 27, 2018

Man I hate that Dark Phoenix trailer. Xavier’s known Jean since she was six?!!?? She’s evil?!?? There’s no mention of the Phoenix force?! Magneto is annoying!! They’re wearing bad rip off new X-men costumes?! It’s so bad and I’m so mad. When will someone pay Jean some respect?September 27, 2018

Why is the X-Men costume like that when you could have t h a t #DarkPhoenix pic.twitter.com/KBlMXhyrvcSeptember 27, 2018

X-Men Apocalypse ended with comics accurate costumes and now Dark Phoenix is right back into the stupid jumpsuits/flight suits... I can’t wait for Kevin Feige to retcon the X-Men into the MCUSeptember 27, 2018

Death in the family

Someone’s popping their clogs – but who? Spoilers here: because everyone seems to have figured out whose funeral that is. Bonus points for those saying the X-Men franchise is in that casket. Hi-bloody-larious.

We see Beast on Magento's side standing against Charles and the X-Men which leads me to believe Xavier has something to do with Phoenix coming about and Phoenix kills Mystique. pic.twitter.com/jh0uCrllzKSeptember 27, 2018

Besides the Death of the Franchise buried here, i think the Dead X-Men is either Jean or Mystique #DarkPheonix Anyone want to Guess or even Care? pic.twitter.com/rXynsimzYQSeptember 27, 2018

I honestly cannot wait for the fox X-men film franchise to die the unceremonious death it deserves. Dark Phoenix looks awful.September 27, 2018

But it's not all that bad

There’s a select few fans who are really excited. There’s Spongebob memes and everything.

#DarkPhoenix looks amazing.No more screwing around for the movie X-Men. Magneto's out for blood, Xavier is out for blood, front row for Jean & Cyclops, back row for Mystique.Sophie Turner seems to have the shifting mindset in full.Excitement: Activated.September 27, 2018

Aside from the fact this is @20thcenturyfox last X-Men movie & they should have gone much bigger, we've still got Simon Kinberg directing, the formation of Magneto's Genosha, Jessica Chastain, hopefully some space scenes, & maybe the death of Jennifer Lawrence. I'm hyped. #xmen https://t.co/2xPiLVyA5NSeptember 27, 2018

EMCEEYOU NERDS ARE BEING SO PATHETIC IN THE REPLIES TO THE DARK PHOENIX TRAILER STFU YOU’LL GET YOUR LUNCHABLES QUALITY X-MEN IN DUE TIME LET US BE EXCITED FOR THIS IN PEACE pic.twitter.com/EEVnDCf4g8September 27, 2018

Along with the trailer, Fox also released the first Dark Phoenix poster and you can feast your eyes on it below:

Mark the date: February 14, 2019. But that's not all, as there's even more upcoming movies on the way.