Euphoria star Hunter Schafer cast in Hunger Games prequel

Hunter Schafer has joined the cast of the upcoming Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Schafer will star as a young Tigris Snow (previously played by Eugenie Bondurant in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2), the cousin of Coriolanus Snow (Billy the Kid's Tom Blyth).

Set in the Hunger Games universe, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes follows Coriolanus Snow, a young boy tasked with mentoring Lucy (West Side Story's Rachel Zegler), a District 12 tribute in the 10th Hunger Games who shocks the Capitol by singing during the reaping. Fans of the series know that Coriolanus goes on to become the ruthless President Snow, played by Donald Sutherland.

A teaser trailer was released in June, with text that reads, "In 2023, the world will discover who is a songbird and who is a snake." The prequel is helmed by Francis Lawrence, director of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire as well as The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part One & Two.

Schafer is best known for her role as Jules Vaughn on HBO's hit drama Euphoria, main character and love interest of Zendaya's Rue Bennett. Schafer executive produced and co-wrote a standalone Special Episode for the Euphoria, which aired as a precursor to the show's second season. The actor is currently filming Cuckoo, Tilman Singer's second ever horror feature, alongside John Malkovich, Sofia Boutella, and Gemma Chan. Last year, Time honored Schafer by adding her to the Time 100 Next 2021 list.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set to hit theaters on November 17, 2023.