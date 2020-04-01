Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle includes some of the best games of the last decade for just $30

The latest Humble Bundle from the online charity store features $1,071 worth of games and ebooks for just $30, with all of the proceeds going towards support for "organizations responding to COVID-19."

The bundle, which is up and available to purchase only for the next six days, contains 48 PC games (each redeemed via a Steam code), from critically acclaimed indies like Hollow Knight, Into the Breach, and Superhot, to bigger hitters such as Brutal Legend, Darksiders 2, and Agents of Mayhem.

Read more (Image credit: Nvidia/CDC) The many ways the video game community is helping coronavirus relief efforts

You are, as always, welcome to donate whatever you want, but you'll only unlock access to the bundle's library of games by paying at least $30/£25.50, which is still an absolute steal of a deal, no matter how you look at it.

Better yet, 100% of your proceeds will help organisations around the world engaged in the continued fight against the COVID-19 disease, such as those "delivering protective gear to safeguard healthcare workers and providing medical care to infected patients."

With many of us stuck indoors feeling both bored and pretty helpless right now, this is the perfect way to kill some time while also supporting those who need the financial assistance most right now.

In related news, Sony has warned that it's possible a number of its upcoming PS4 games and even upcoming PS5 games could be delayed by the impact of coronavirus on manufacturing pipelines, so now might be a good time to beef up that Steam library after all...

