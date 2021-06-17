Wondering how to watch the Xbox Games Showcase Extended happening June 17? You're just in time.

Xbox is hosting a post-E3 catch-up on June 17 starting at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST, and you can tune in on the brand's official Youtube and Twitch channels. The embed above will work just fine, so stick around.

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase was one of the biggest shows at E3 2021 , but several big Xbox games were notably absent, such as Hellblade 2, which we haven't properly seen in some time. We also missed Everwild, which has reportedly been rebooted following a change in leadership and subsequently delayed to 2023. Then there's Avowed , a new fantasy RPG set in the world of Pillars of Eternity.

Fortunately, the post-E3 extended Xbox showcase will feature interviews with the developers of all of these games, though whether they share any new footage or information remains to be seen.

Today's show will include conversations with Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries, Avowed and Grounded studio Obsidian, Everwild and Sea of Thieves developer Rare, Forza Horizon studio Playground Games, and Age of Empires lead World's Edge. Xbox also teased additional info from its "talented dev partners," so expect some third-party appearances on top of that.

The Xbox Games Showcase Extended is positioned as a way for Xbox to flex its first-party lineup and fill in some gaps from its main show – which, it's worth remembering, had to share the stage with Bethesda. The E3 2021 schedule kind of blurs together at times, but it was a pretty big change for the normally separate Xbox and Bethesda to host a combined and consequently jam-packed event with little room for follow-up talks. We're hoping that today's extended showcase delivers all the nitty-gritty stuff that couldn't fit on the main stage.

In any case, it's worth watching the Xbox Games Showcase Extended for the attendee lineup alone. Even if we don't get hard details on the likes of Avowed and Everwild, we're sure to learn more about Xbox's first-party lineup.