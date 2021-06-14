Everwild has reportedly been rebooted and won't release until 2023

Everwild, Rare's follow-up to Sea of Thieves, has supposedly been rebooted according to a journalist who claims that the game won’t be released for another few years yet.
Jeff Grubb, who has reported several events and announcements ahead of time, has stated in a recent stream of his that “[Everwild] got rebooted [...] so it’s a ways off it is currently scheduled for a window of 2023 but there’s a lot of stuff scheduled for 2023 for Xbox right now, so if there’s any reason to push that game to 2024 - it will get pushed.”
Everwild was noticeably absent from Xbox and Bethesda’s E3 Showcase this weekend and this new claim could explain why. Grubb also gave a potential reason for this delay noting that: “Everyone knows, publicly, the creative director left and when the creative director left, [Rare] restarted production on that game - they rebooted it.” Grubb also reiterated that Everwild wouldn’t be at E3 2021 in a Tweet a few days prior to E3 kicking of, telling fans: “Do not expect Everwild [at E3]”
Also do not expect Everwild or Compulsion's new game. https://t.co/oLFRcvh6guJune 12, 2021
Rare, who is known for their work on the Banjo Kazooie series and more recently for Sea of Thieves, first announced Everwild at the XO19 event in 2019. They also released a follow-up 'Eternals' trailer which came with a director’s commentary a couple of months later. However, it hasn’t given us too much more information on the game since.
What we do know though is that Everwild is a brand new IP from the studio and will be an Xbox Series X exclusive that will also be making its way to Xbox Game Pass when it does eventually release. How this game will actually play still remains a mystery but from those two trailers, it looks as if there’s an emphasis on exploration and navigating a fantasy world.
As for what was featured at Xbox’s E3 2021 showcase, fans were pleasantly surprised with a number of announcements including the Xbox exclusive Starfield’s release date, Psychonauts 2’s release date, as well as the reveal of Redfall, a vampire shooter from Prey developers Arkane Austin which is set for release in 2022.
