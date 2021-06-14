Everwild has reportedly been rebooted and won't release until 2023

Everwild, Rare's follow-up to Sea of Thieves, has supposedly been rebooted according to a journalist who claims that the game won’t be released for another few years yet.

Jeff Grubb, who has reported several events and announcements ahead of time, has stated in a recent stream of his that “[Everwild] got rebooted [...] so it’s a ways off it is currently scheduled for a window of 2023 but there’s a lot of stuff scheduled for 2023 for Xbox right now, so if there’s any reason to push that game to 2024 - it will get pushed.”

Everwild was noticeably absent from Xbox and Bethesda’s E3 Showcase this weekend and this new claim could explain why. Grubb also gave a potential reason for this delay noting that: “Everyone knows, publicly, the creative director left and when the creative director left, [Rare] restarted production on that game - they rebooted it.” Grubb also reiterated that Everwild wouldn’t be at E3 2021 in a Tweet a few days prior to E3 kicking of, telling fans: “Do not expect Everwild [at E3]”

Also do not expect Everwild or Compulsion's new game. https://t.co/oLFRcvh6guJune 12, 2021 See more

Rare, who is known for their work on the Banjo Kazooie series and more recently for Sea of Thieves , first announced Everwild at the XO19 event in 2019. They also released a follow-up 'Eternals' trailer which came with a director’s commentary a couple of months later. However, it hasn’t given us too much more information on the game since.

What we do know though is that Everwild is a brand new IP from the studio and will be an Xbox Series X exclusive that will also be making its way to Xbox Game Pass when it does eventually release. How this game will actually play still remains a mystery but from those two trailers, it looks as if there’s an emphasis on exploration and navigating a fantasy world.

As for what was featured at Xbox’s E3 2021 showcase, fans were pleasantly surprised with a number of announcements including the Xbox exclusive Starfield’s release date , Psychonauts 2’s release date , as well as the reveal of Redfall , a vampire shooter from Prey developers Arkane Austin which is set for release in 2022.