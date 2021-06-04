How to watch The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It - stream the new horror movie

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reprise their roles as paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren in The Conjuring 3, inspired by the chilling the "Devil Made Me Do It" case of 1981, which saw Arne Cheyenne Johnson (Ruairi O'Connor) claim innocence after the murder of his landlord by claiming demonic possession - the first known case of its kind.

One of the most captivating incidents to be documented in the Warrens' infamous files, read on as we explain how to watch The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It where you are - including details of how to stream it on HBO Max in the States.

The Devil Made Me Do It is starkly different to the previous instalments in The Conjuring series, departing from the haunted house formula to instead unravel the disturbing details behind a killing that took place four decades ago.

Prior to the murder, the Warrens had been investigating the purported possession of David Glatzel (Julian Hilliard), a young boy connected to Arne by Debbie Glatzel, David's sister and Arne's girlfriend.

According to the Warrens' account of events, the demon that had been in possession of David then took control of Arne, and forced him to commit a crime that would go down in history.

Here's how to watch The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It wherever you are right now.

In the US, you can watch The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It from 12.01am PT / 3.01am ET Friday, June 4, either at your local movie theater or on the HBO Max streaming service. Just bear in mind that you'll need the $14.99 a month ad-free HBO Max subscription to watch The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. HBO Max's new $9.99 ad-supported tier doesn't include movie premieres. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will be available to stream on HBO Max for a month, after which it will vanish from the service, which also includes the likes of The Nevers, Mare of Easttown, I May Destroy You, and It's a Sin.

It doesn't happen often, but The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It came out more than a week early in the UK, where it's been available to watch at the cinemas since May 26. The less good news is that that's currently the only way to watch The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It in the UK, with no streaming option yet available.

In Canada, you can watch The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It from Friday, June 4, either in movie theaters or online, by renting the film for 48 hours on a premium video on demand (PVOD) basis. WarnerBros hasn't yet confirmed where you'll be able to stream The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, but it's likely to be offered by the likes of Amazon, Google Play and iTunes, for around $24.99.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It came out in Australia on Wednesday, June 3, and it's currently only available to watch in cinemas Down Under.

