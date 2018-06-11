Bethesda is bringing its fair share of exciting E3 2018 games to its fourth press conference, and the show starts soon. We can't wait to see more of Fallout 76 (which was also shown at the Xbox E3 2018 press conference), as well as more of Rage 2. Fingers crossed for some Elder Scrolls news as well. You can tune in 18:30 PDT / 21:30 EDT (or 02:30 BST if you're in the UK and have insomnia). Be sure to check out the rest of the events on the E3 2018 schedule !

How to watch the Bethesda E3 2018 press conference

Peep the YouTube embed above for the Bethesda E3 2018 press conference, or hop on over to the Bethesda Twitch page for an alternative stream.

What games will be at the Bethesda E3 2018 press conference?

We know most of 'em - Fallout 76 is the big one, with Rage 2 close behind. You can also bet there will be more news on Elder Scrolls Online, but it's best not to get your hopes up for Elder Scrolls 6 info any time soon. Time will tell, though - and Bethesda will definitely have some surprises in store.

