How to watch the Pokemon Presents stream and what to expect

If you're looking at how to watch the Pokemon Presents event today on June 17, you've come to the right place.

The stream is set to start today at 6am PT / 2pm BST / 3pm CET on Pokemon's official YouTube channel, and you can watch it right here in the embedded video below.

The Pokemon Company announced yesterday that a stream will be taking place today in a Tweet on its official channel. We didn't get much information about what the stream will actually be about, all we know is that we have some Pokemon news to look forward to. While we don't have much more to go on beyond that, there are some rumours doing the rounds that could point to what we might see.

First off, the new Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion has officially dropped today with the Isle of Armor DLC. Set to take you to a new island in the Galar region, filled with new biomes, a dojo to become stronger, new Pokemon and Gigantamax forms for your starter Pokemon's final form, the stream could be in some way related to the new expansion. Since the DLC has launched though, it's quite unlikely that the entire stream would be dedicated to it.

It's more likely that this is an entirely new game in the Pokemon franchise, but it's probably a bit too early for an announcement about the next entry in the core series. There's also been some speculation on Twitter that this could be related to Pokemon Let's Go, and could perhaps reveal a new game in the Let's Go format that brings back one of the older games in the series.

We also haven't heard much about Pokemon Sleep for quite some time. First announced during a press conference in Tokyo back in May last year, the mobile app was set to bring "a gameplay experience unlike any other." Based on the Pokemon Go Plus device, the app can track your sleeping time and be used to let you play Pokemon Go at night. We don't yet know too much about how it actually works, but maybe this stream will finally shed some more light on Pokemon Sleep.

We won't know for certain until we see the stream, but just knowing that any kind of Pokemon news is on the way is exciting in and of itself.

