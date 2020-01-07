Pokemon Direct this Thursday, January 9, will showcase 20 mins of new info

Nintendo has announced a Pokemon Direct livestream is incoming, will run for roughly 20 minutes, and provide "new Pokemon information."



The livestream is set to stream on January 9 at 06:30 PT / 14:30 GMT / 9:30 ET.

The promise of new Pokemon information is pretty vague and we don't yet know for certain what will be shown, but there are plenty of potential Pokemon-related ground it could cover. The first possibility is seeing more of the upcoming Pokemon Home app that was first revealed during the Pokemon conference in Tokyo in 2019.

Pokemon Home is a cloud service that will allow players to bring all their Pokemon together and connects with Pokemon Bank, Pokemon Let's Go, Pokemon Go, and Pokemon Sword and Shield. Given that the app was given the expected release date of early 2020, this impending direct could very well give us more information about it or even offer a solid release date.

Alongside Home, Pokemon Sleep could also be covered since it was also announced during the conference last year with an expected 2020 release date. Sleep is said to involve sleep-related gameplay that will track when you're getting shut-eye. We don't yet know too much about how it works in practise, so it'll be interesting to see if any more light is shed on the app.

During the very same conference, it was revealed that a new Detective Pikachu game would be coming to Switch in future. Not many details were shared about the new experience with our favourite yellow mouse's sleuthing antics, so maybe we'll get our first proper glimpse of the game during the livestream.

We could also be getting some news about Pokemon Sword and Shield in the shape of the new Gigantamax forms or Wild Area events heading our way. The current Gigantamax forms will stop appearing the day of the Direct, so even if it's not the main event, Nintendo could very well give us an update about the new Gigantamax Pokemon we can try to face and catch.

In other news, Pokemon Go kicks off 2020 with a new hatchaton event featuring Pokemon in party hats.