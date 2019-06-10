Regardless of whether you primarily game on PC - but especially if you do - you'll want to know how to watch the PC Gaming Show E3 2019. The show is always packed with PC games and hardware, naturally, but it's also known for delivering deep-dives on multi-platform titles, and this year's lineup is as exciting as it is varied. Here's how to watch the PC Gaming Show E3 2019.

You can tune in on the PC Gamer Twitch channel, YouTube , Facebook , Twitter , or Mixer . Here's when the show starts:

US West Coast: 10 am PT

US East Coast: 1 pm ET

UK: 6 pm GMT

Europe: 7 pm CET

Helpfully, our friends at PC Gamer have outlined what you can expect from this year's show - a few surprises notwithstanding. Gearbox will be there to answer some burning Borderlands 3 questions, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 will get some much-needed screen time, and perhaps most importantly, the shark RPG Maneater will make a glorious return. We're also awaiting appearances and announcements from indie powerhouses like Chucklefish, Re-Logic, Raw Fury, and Annapurna Interactive, to say nothing of updates on Warframe and Planet Zoo. There's gonna be a whole lot of PC goodness, and there'll also be something for every type of gamer, so don't miss the PC Gaming Show E3 2019.