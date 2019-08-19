Inside Xbox Gamescom 2019 live stream: Where and when to watch it, and what to expect

The Inside Xbox Gamescom 2019 live stream is one of the biggest upcoming shows to come out of this year's gaming expo in Cologne, Germany, with Microsoft promising major announcements on the likes of Gears 5, Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, Xbox Game Pass, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, and more.

In other words, you'll want to stay tuned, and the best part is that you watch the entire thing live from the comfort of your living room couch; read on for all the info you need on how, where, and when to watch the Inside Xbox Gamescom 2019 stream.

The Inside Xbox Gamescom 2019 stream takes place today, Monday August 19, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM BST, and is expected to last around 30 to 45 minutes. You can watch it live on Xbox's Mixer, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter channels online, as you have a device with an internet connection.

If you happen to be attending Gamescom itself, Microsoft will be letting a limited number of people in on a first-come, first-serve basis at the Gloria Theater in Cologne, and you can learn more details about how to get in via Xbox Dach's Twitter and Facebook accounts here.

If you're not around to watch the Inside Xbox Gamescom 2019 stream as it happens, Microsoft will be the full thing, plus all the highlights and trailers from the show, on its YouTube channel, so don't worry about missing a thing. We'll also be covering the biggest announcements here at GamesRadar+, so stay tuned to the website for the latest news as soon as it drops.

