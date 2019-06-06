How to watch the Google Stadia E3 2019 press conference

If you want to stay on the cutting edge of all the big trends in gaming, you'll need to know how to watch Google Stadia at E3 2019. The new streaming service debuted back in March and now it's coming back around for the second half of its reveal, including key details like launch plans, price, and supported games. You can catch the whole thing right here as soon as it begins on Thursday, June 6 at 9 am PDT / noon EDT / 5 pm BST.

The initial Google Stadia announcement and our Google Stadia hands-on gave us an idea of how it works and where it's headed, but the March event left out many practical details like how much Stadia will cost, when the world can start playing, and what sort of games will be on Stadia beyond Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Doom Eternal . Google's promising answers to all those questions and more during the E3 event, which it's calling the first "Stadia Connect". I assume it will be like a Nintendo Direct but with less motioning toward the camera and more words like "bitrate".

Beyond confirming which third-party games you'll be able to play on your browser or phone or smart refrigerator or whatever, the event could also be the chance for Google to reveal what its internal Stadia Games and Entertainment division is working on. All we know about the group is that Star Wars Battlefront and Assassin's Creed boss Jade Raymond is heading it up, which is cool, but it would be even cooler to see what strange video game magic Google can conjure up with the power of the cloud.